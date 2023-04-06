Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Remuneration report (AGM submission)

Remuneration Report of Appeninn Plc. for the Financial Year of 2022
The General Meeting of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01- 10-046538; registering court: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága (in English: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court; hereinafter referred to as: the "Company"), with view to the provisions of Chapter IV of the Act LXVII of 2019 on the promotion of long-term shareholder engagement and the amendment of certain laws for the purpose of legal harmonisation, following the decision of the General Meeting to give its opinion, on 30 September 2020, adopted the remuneration policy of the Company (hereinafter referred to as: "Remuneration Policy") to be applied starting from the financial year 2021.
Pursuant to the provisions of the said Act and the Remuneration Policy, the Company is required to prepare an annual remuneration report on the fulfilment of the provisions of the Remuneration Policy (hereinafter referred to as: the "Report"), starting from the financial year 2021. The purpose of the Report is to provide a comprehensive overview of the total remuneration awarded or payable to each director in respect of the 2022 financial year and the extent to which the remuneration practices applied in 2022 complied with the Remuneration Policy for that period.
The Board of Directors of the Company submits this Remuneration Report to the General Meeting for an opinion voting.
Remuneration of the Directors
The management body of the Company - instead of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board - is the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as: the "Board of Directors"), which implements a unified management system and is composed of at least 5 (five) and up to 9 (nine) natural persons. The majority of the members of the Board of Directors must be independent persons as defined in the Civil Code, with the exception provided for in the Civil Code. In 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company consisted of five members with three independent and two non-independent members of the Board of Directors.
The members of the Board of Directors, with respect to their office, shall be entitled to receive equal amount of the said honoraria (hereinafter referred to as: the "Honoraria"), annually approved by the General Meeting of the Company and fixed in advance. Herewith, the Company in respect of the members of the Board of Directors shall not apply performance criteria.
1
The members of the Board of Directors shall not be entitled to receive any other benefit or premium in addition to the Honoraria, their remuneration shall not include any changing element. The Directors of the Company have not received any remuneration from companies belonging to the companies group comprising of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of the Company as defined in Act C of 2000 on Accounting.
Moreover, the not-independent members of the Board of Directors, in addition to their Honoraria, in accordance with the provisions of this Remuneration Policy, shall be entitled to receive benefits set forth in the employment contract concluded between and by the Company and the employee.
The total remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is in accordance with the Remuneration Policy adopted by the Company's General Meeting, and the Company has only granted the members of the Board of Directors the remuneration elements set out in the Remuneration Policy as presented below. Their remuneration contributes to the long-term performance of the Company as follows:
In accordance with the Remuneration Policy, the Company shall hereby ensure comparable competitive benefits to the position as of the Hungarian workforce for the non-independent members of the Board of Directors. The principle of the remuneration system of the Company is to provide competitive remuneration for the Directors and employees of the Company in the interest of the implementation related to long-term strategy, with regard to the Company's view on the incentive effect of the remuneration upon realizing the herein set aims. In determining the level of remuneration, the Company takes into account the principles of equal treatment, transparency, proportionality and non-discrimination, as well as the remuneration data of companies of a similar size and competitors in the premium category of BSE, the Company's general remuneration policy, and the expansion and contraction of responsibility levels and the quality of work performed in the areas of responsibility. Upon setting the remuneration system, the Company pays special attention to reasonable benefits adjusted to the proportions of the liability and responsibility performed by the said position. In addition, as a basic condition, the Company is committed to long-term employment concerning the Company's employees upon providing competitive benefits driven by the continuous workforce of the market. In the course of determination of some element of the remuneration in question, the Company shall evaluate the efficiency, the accomplishment, the experience, and the years spent at the Company of the said person regarding each case.
Upon the determination of the value of the remuneration, the Company is seeking to realize remuneration which is considered to be reasonable, rewarding real performance, promoting implementation of economic aims, and encouraging effective work.
2
Basic
Amount of
salary
Extra-
Fixed
Variabl
Name
Position
from
Premium
salary
honoraria
share
e share
employme
benefit
nt
Dr. Bihari
President and Chief
800 000
26 300 000
-
245 000
100%
Tamás
Executive Officer
Member of the Board of
Szathmáriné
Directors, CFO & COO
(from 31 July to 01 May
Szűcs
2022)
1 600 000
13 320 000
8 000 000
350 000
62%
38%
Györgyi
Chief Executive Officer
Magdolna
(from 31 December to 02
August 2022)
Dr. Szabó
Member of the Board of
200 000
3 200 000
65 342
90.18%
9.82%
Nóra
Directors
Dr.
2 104 762
Hegelsberger
Member of the Board of
-
-
-
100%
-
Zoltán
Directors
Kertai Zsolt
Chairperson of the Board
2 400 000
-
-
-
100%
-
of Directors
Nemes
2 104 762
István
Member of the Board of
-
-
-
100%
-
Róbert
Directors
Dr. Illés
Member of the Board of
1 600 000
_
_
_
100%
Tibor
Directors
Jombik
Member of the Board of
304 476
_
_
_
100%
Zoltán
Directors
Törő Csaba
Member of the Board of
304 762
_
_
_
100%
Directors
No shares were offered to the Directors of the Company, and they were not entitled to share options. The remuneration of the Directors of the Company for the financial year 2022 was fully in line with the Remuneration Policy applicable from the financial year 2021.
Change in classification wage of Chief Executive Officers (without the honoraria for the membership in the Board of Directors)
The value of change (100% of the
Period
Classification wage (average)
previous year)
2019
3 000 000
2020
3 062 500
102%
2021
3 450 000
113%
2022
2 562 500
74%
3
Remuneration of Employees
The Company shall define the wage (basic salary) of the non-executive officers on market base and upon taking competitiveness into account, with that, what is appropriate for workforce acquisition and retain while enforcing the principles of both liability and responsibility, and fairness.
With regard to the employees, the Company shall hereby apply fix and changing components of the benefits as set forth in the relevant rules of the Company. Regarding the changing component related to the remuneration, the Company shall, in particular, set premium, upon fulfilling the defined conditions, and bonus, on the basis of individual assessment, and respectively shall provide the herein for the employees.
The average classification wage of the non-executive officers, compared to changes of the previous year, is as follows:
Period
Average basic
The value of
Comprehensiv
The value of
Comprehensiv
The value of
salary/worker
change (100%
e income of
change (100%
e income of
change (100%
of the
the Appeninn
of the
the Appeninn
of the
previous year)
Corporate
previous year)
Nyrt. less with
previous year)
Group less
taxation (HUF
with taxation
in thousands)
(EUR)
2019
552 667
10 215 198
1 661 208
2020
683 074
124%
5 799 477
57%
812 906
49%
2021
650 346
95%
-5 779 717
-200%
668 388
82%
2022
666 804
103%
13 925 564
341%
2 192 635
328%
Miscellaneous information
The Company has not deviated from the provisions of its Remuneration Policy. No circumstances have arisen with regard to the recovery of variable remuneration.
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:03:08 UTC.