Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Remuneration report (AGM submission)

Remuneration Report of Appeninn Plc. for the Financial Year of 2022

The General Meeting of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01- 10-046538; registering court: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága (in English: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court; hereinafter referred to as: the "Company"), with view to the provisions of Chapter IV of the Act LXVII of 2019 on the promotion of long-term shareholder engagement and the amendment of certain laws for the purpose of legal harmonisation, following the decision of the General Meeting to give its opinion, on 30 September 2020, adopted the remuneration policy of the Company (hereinafter referred to as: "Remuneration Policy") to be applied starting from the financial year 2021.

Pursuant to the provisions of the said Act and the Remuneration Policy, the Company is required to prepare an annual remuneration report on the fulfilment of the provisions of the Remuneration Policy (hereinafter referred to as: the "Report"), starting from the financial year 2021. The purpose of the Report is to provide a comprehensive overview of the total remuneration awarded or payable to each director in respect of the 2022 financial year and the extent to which the remuneration practices applied in 2022 complied with the Remuneration Policy for that period.

The Board of Directors of the Company submits this Remuneration Report to the General Meeting for an opinion voting.

Remuneration of the Directors

The management body of the Company - instead of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board - is the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as: the "Board of Directors"), which implements a unified management system and is composed of at least 5 (five) and up to 9 (nine) natural persons. The majority of the members of the Board of Directors must be independent persons as defined in the Civil Code, with the exception provided for in the Civil Code. In 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company consisted of five members with three independent and two non-independent members of the Board of Directors.

The members of the Board of Directors, with respect to their office, shall be entitled to receive equal amount of the said honoraria (hereinafter referred to as: the "Honoraria"), annually approved by the General Meeting of the Company and fixed in advance. Herewith, the Company in respect of the members of the Board of Directors shall not apply performance criteria.

1