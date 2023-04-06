Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
144.50 HUF   -3.02%
12:44pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Report of the audit committee (AGM submission)
PU
12:24pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Standalone Financial Statements (AGM submission, not approved)
PU
12:24pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Consolidated Financial Statements (AGM submission, not approved
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Report of the audit committee (AGM submission)

04/06/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF APPENINN VAGYONEZELŐ HOLDING

NYILVÁNOSAN MŰKÖDŐ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

for the General Meeting of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; hereinafter referred to as: the "Company") on the business for the year 2022 in order to adopt the non-consolidated (individual) and the consolidated annual financial statements of the Company compiled in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In 2022, the Audit Committee performed its activity as set forth in the Articles of Association of the Company and in line with the Rules of Procedures of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee met and made decision without holding a meeting 2 times in 2022.

The Audit Committee and its members maintained regular contact with the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Audit Committee continuously monitored the activities of the Company and its subsidiaries, in particular the significant business events of the current year, these events were continuously presented in an appropriate manner in the Company's reports and disclosures. The Chief Executive Officer of the Company continuously informed the Audit Committee and their members about the development of the economic activities and results of the Company.

In accordance with the purpose of the Audit Committee, it supervised the integrity of the Company's financial statements and also whether the Company complies with the related legal and regulatory requirements, to which the Audit Committee's scope of authority and scope of duties are related. The Audit Committee performed its activity in collaboration with the independent external auditor of the Company, and monitored thereof activity. In 2022, the independent external auditor, with the general prior approval of the Audit Committee, provided audit and audit-related services to the Company.

The Audit Committee monitored the implementation of the Remuneration Policy.

The Audit Committee reviewed and, if needed, gave opinion on the reports to be submitted to the Budapest Stock Exchange and the financial authorities, including the Company's annual report and the interim, semi- annual report, as well as the applicable press releases.

In 2022, no shareholder report was submitted to the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee examined the 2022 non-consolidated (individual) annual financial statement of the Company prepared in accordance with the IFRS, the proposal of the Board of Directors related to the acceptance of the same, and also reviewed the related opinion of the independent external auditor.

The Audit Committee agreed with the content of the hereinabove referred reports.

The Audit Committee agrees to approve the individual annual financial statement of the Company for the year 2022 compiled in line with IFRS with the identical amount of assets/ equity and resources of 42 827 049 HUF in thousands, with a current year's retained profit or loss of 2 192 635 HUF in thousands and a current year total comprehensive income of 2 192 635 HUF in thousands.

The Audit Committee agrees to approve the consolidated annual financial statement of the Company for the year 2022 compiled in line with IFRS with the identical amount of assets/ equity and resources of EUR 189 701 158, with a profit after tax of EUR 13 925 564 and a current year total comprehensive income of EUR 7 818 688.

The SHA 256 HASH algorithm of the ESEF reporting format: 945B4A9610689DBEDA94381BA690FFE0C6ADC08B2E35F4DCA903BB61E3C2F8E6.

The Audit Committee agrees with the proposal of the Board of Directors on non-dividend payment in 2022 for the profit and loss by the Company.

Dated as of 6 April 2023 in Budapest

Audit Committee of the Appeninn Plc.

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 16:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
12:44pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Report of the audit committee (AGM submission)
PU
12:24pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Standalone Financial Statements (AGM submission, no..
PU
12:24pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Consolidated Financial Statements (AGM submission, ..
PU
12:14pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Individual Business Report and Executive Report (AG..
PU
12:14pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Consolidated financial and management report (AGM s..
PU
12:04pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : GM - Proposals - Special Power of Attorney
PU
04/05Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
03/24Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Meghívó Invitation letter
PU
03/24Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Invitation letter - the annual ordinary general mee..
PU
03/22Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Nyrt. - Extraordinary Information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,36 M 8,03 M 8,03 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2020 73,8 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 147x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bihari Tamás Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Ádám Détári-Szabó Investment Manager
Nóra Szabó Chief Legal Officer & Director
Kertai Zsolt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG-2.03%21
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.15%40 274
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 794
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.17%25 493
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.52%21 877
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer