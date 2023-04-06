Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
144.50 HUF   -3.02%
02:14pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Submissions and proposals for resolutions
PU
02:04pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Remuneration report (AGM submission)
PU
02:04pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Corporate Governance Report (AGM submission, not approved)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Submissions and proposals for resolutions

04/06/2023 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company)

held on 27 April 2023 at 14:00 o'clock

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538, court of registration: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága (in English: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court); hereinafter referred to as: the "Company") shall hereby respectfully inform its Esteemed Shareholders on submissions and proposals for resolutions regarding the related matters of the agenda items of the extraordinary general meeting (hereinafter referred to as: the 'General Meeting') to be held as at 27 April 2023.

The Company shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders that, following the disclosure of the invitation letter of the general meeting, no shareholder proposal was submitted to the Board of Directors of the Company in relation to the general meeting agenda items completion, as it is set forth in Subsection 2 of Section 3:259 of the Act V of 2013 on the Hungarian Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as "Hungarian Act on the Civil Code"), within the prescribed deadline.

Having regard to the aforesaid, the Board of Directors of the Company shall submit the hereinunder proposals and resolutions for the General Meeting as follows:

Agenda Item No. 1:Board of Directors Report on the business activity for the year 2022

1.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 1:

The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the management report on business performance, development and status of the Company included in the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and in the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 in relation to the Company, and accordingly, the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions.

1

The management report details the aspects of the risk evaluation of the Company and the risk management thereof.

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the management report for the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of General Meeting Resolution as follows.

1.2. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 1:

General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)

By virtue of this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the management report on business performance, development and position of the Company, specifying the aspects of risk evaluation and the management thereof, included in the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and in the consolidated annual report for the year 2022.

***

Agenda Item No. 2:Board of Directors Information on the Audit Committee Report for the year 2022

2.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 2:

The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year 2022 to the individual (non- consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 of the Company, and accordingly, the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions.

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the Audit Committee Report for the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of General Meeting Resolution as follows.

2.2. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 2:

General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)

By virtue of this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year 2022 in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 of the Company.

2

***

Agenda Item No. 3:Board of Directors Information on the Auditor Report for the year 2022

3.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 3:

The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders that the Auditor of the Company drafted the Audit Report to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 of the Company, and accordingly the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions.

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the Audit Report for the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of General Meeting Resolution as follows.

3.2. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 3:

General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)

By virtue of this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the report drafted by the Auditor in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 of the Company.

***

Agenda Item No. 4:Given the information included in the aforesaid agenda items, decision on the individual (not-consolidated) annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2022 and on the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2022.

4.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 4:

The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the individual (non-consolidated) annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2022 and the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2022 of the Company, and accordingly the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions.

3

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the individual (non-consolidated) annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2022 to be submitted for approval by the General Meeting with the hereinunder main data as follows:

HUF in thousands

42 827 049 Assets/Equity and liabilities in total

20 252 827 Equity per shareholders of the Company

2 192 635 Profits in the current year

2 192 635 Current year total comprehensive income

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2022 to be submitted for approval by the General Meeting with the hereinunder main data as follows:

EUR

189 701 158

Assets/Equity and liabilities in total

84 585 470

Equity per shareholders of the Company

13 925 564

Profit after tax

7 818 688

Current year total comprehensive income

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose for the Shareholders to make decision on the adoption of the individual report and the consolidated report separately. Accordingly, the Board of Directors shall hereby propose the adoption of the hereinunder General Meeting Resolutions as follows.

4.2. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item 4:

General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)

By

virtue

of this

resolution, the

General

Meeting

shall

adopt

the

individual

(non-consolidated)

annual

report

compiled

in

line

with

IFRS

for

the

year

2022

(the

SHA

256

algorithm:

945B4A9610689DBEDA94381BA690FFE0C6ADC08B2E35F4DCA903BB61E3C2F8E6) with the included main data as follows:

HUF in thousands

42 827 049 Assets/Equity and liabilities in total

20 252 827 Equity per shareholders of the Company

2 192 635 Profits in the current year

2 192 635 Current year total comprehensive income

4

General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)

By virtue of this resolution, the General Meeting shall adopt the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2022 (the SHA 256 algorithm: 945B4A9610689DBEDA94381BA690FFE0C6ADC08B2E35F4DCA903BB61E3C2F8E6) with the included main data as follows:

EUR

189 701 158 Assets/Equity and liabilities in total

84 585 470 Equity per shareholders of the Company

13 925 564 Profit after tax

7 818 688 Current year total comprehensive income

***

Agenda Item No. 5:Decision on the utilization of the profit after tax and the dividend

5.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 5:

The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders that as in previous years and as it is set forth in the targets on the up-dated business strategy disclosed on 10 February 2022, the Company shall intend to utilize the amount of 2 192 635 HUF in thousands of the current year's retained profit or loss for financing plans of growth.

The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of General Meeting Resolution as follows.

5.2. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 5:

General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)

The General Meeting decides that the Company shall not pay dividend to the debit of the amount of 2 192 635 HUF in thousands of the current year's retained profit or loss.

***

Agenda Item No. 6:Decision on the Corporate Governance Report

6.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 6:

The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on compilation of the Corporate Governance Report introducing the governance practice at the Company, and accordingly the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders

  • on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
02:14pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Submissions and proposals for resolutions
PU
02:04pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Remuneration report (AGM submission)
PU
02:04pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Corporate Governance Report (AGM submission, not ap..
PU
01:54pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Report on the audit of the consolidated annual fina..
PU
01:44pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Report on the audit of the annual financial stateme..
PU
12:44pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Report of the audit committee (AGM submission)
PU
12:24pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Standalone Financial Statements (AGM submission, no..
PU
12:24pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Consolidated Financial Statements (AGM submission, ..
PU
12:14pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Individual Business Report and Executive Report (AG..
PU
12:14pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Consolidated financial and management report (AGM s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,36 M 8,03 M 8,03 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2020 73,8 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 147x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bihari Tamás Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Ádám Détári-Szabó Investment Manager
Nóra Szabó Chief Legal Officer & Director
Kertai Zsolt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG-2.03%21
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.15%40 274
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 794
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.44%25 493
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.52%21 877
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer