Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Submissions and proposals for resolutions

The management report details the aspects of the risk evaluation of the Company and the risk management thereof.
The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the management report for the General Meeting.
The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of General Meeting Resolution as follows.
1.2. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 1:
General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)
By virtue of this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the management report on business performance, development and position of the Company, specifying the aspects of risk evaluation and the management thereof, included in the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and in the consolidated annual report for the year 2022.
***
Agenda Item No. 2:Board of Directors Information on the Audit Committee Report for the year 2022
2.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 2:
The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year 2022 to the individual (non- consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 of the Company, and accordingly, the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions.
The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the Audit Committee Report for the General Meeting.
The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of General Meeting Resolution as follows.
2.2. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 2:
General Meeting Resolution No. [■]/2023 (04.27.)
By virtue of this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year 2022 in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 of the Company.