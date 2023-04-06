Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Submissions and proposals for resolutions

SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company)

held on 27 April 2023 at 14:00 o'clock

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538, court of registration: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága (in English: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court); hereinafter referred to as: the "Company") shall hereby respectfully inform its Esteemed Shareholders on submissions and proposals for resolutions regarding the related matters of the agenda items of the extraordinary general meeting (hereinafter referred to as: the 'General Meeting') to be held as at 27 April 2023.

The Company shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders that, following the disclosure of the invitation letter of the general meeting, no shareholder proposal was submitted to the Board of Directors of the Company in relation to the general meeting agenda items completion, as it is set forth in Subsection 2 of Section 3:259 of the Act V of 2013 on the Hungarian Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as "Hungarian Act on the Civil Code"), within the prescribed deadline.

Having regard to the aforesaid, the Board of Directors of the Company shall submit the hereinunder proposals and resolutions for the General Meeting as follows:

Agenda Item No. 1:Board of Directors Report on the business activity for the year 2022

1.1. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 1:

The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the management report on business performance, development and status of the Company included in the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2022 and in the consolidated annual report for the year 2022 in relation to the Company, and accordingly, the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions.

