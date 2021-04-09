Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : ELŐTERJESZTÉSEK ÉS HATÁROZATI JAVASLATOK SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS

SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság held on 19 April 2021 at 10:00 o'clock ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The Board of Directors of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság 1 (registered office: H-1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. 5. em. 1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; court of registration: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága2; hereinafter referred to as "Company") shall hereby respectfully inform its Esteemed Shareholders on the submissions and draft resolutions included in the agenda item of the ordinary general meeting (hereinafter referred to as: the "General Meeting") held on 19 April 2021 as follows hereinunder. 1. Agenda Item - Report of the Board of Directors on the business activity for the year of 2020 Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 1: The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the management report on business performance, development and status of the Company included in the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year of 2020 and in the consolidated annual report for the year of 2020 in relation to the Company, and respectively the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions. The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the management report for the General Meeting. The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of the following General Meeting Resolution. in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company in English: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court 1

Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 1: General Meeting Resolution No.[■]/2021 (IV.19.): The General Meeting, upon this resolution, shall hereby study and acknowledge the management report on business performance, development and status of the Company included in the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year of 2020 and in the consolidated annual report for the year of 2020 in relation to the Company. 2. Agenda Item - Information of the Board of Directors on the Audit Committee Report for the year of 2020. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 2 The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year of 2020 in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year of 2020 and to the consolidated annual report for the year of 2020 of the Company, and respectively the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose of the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions. The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the Audit Committee Report for the General Meeting. The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of the following General Meeting Resolution. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 2: General Meeting Resolution No.[■]/2021 (IV.19.): The General Meeting, upon this resolution, shall hereby study and acknowledge the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year of 2020 in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year of 2020 and to the consolidated annual report for the year of 2020 of the Company compiled by the Audit Committee. 3. Agenda Item - Information of the Board of Directors on the Auditor Report in relation to the year of 2020 Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 3: The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders that the Auditor of the Company drafted the Audit Report in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report 2

for the year of 2020 and to the consolidated annual report for the year of 2020 of the Company, and respectively the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders - on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions. The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the acknowledgement of the Audit Report for the General Meeting. The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of the following General Meeting Resolution. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 3: General Meeting Resolution No.[■]/2021 (IV.19.): The General Meeting, upon this resolution, shall hereby study and acknowledge the report drafted by the Auditor in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year of 2020 and to the consolidated annual report for the year of 2020 of the Company. 4. Agenda Item - given the information included in the aforesaid agenda items, decision on the individual (not-consolidated)annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020 and on the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 4: The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on drafting the individual (non-consolidated) annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020 and the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020 of the Company, and respectively, the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions. The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the individual (non-consolidated) annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020 to be submitted for approval by the General Meeting with the included main data as follows: • 38,827,711,-HUF in thousands assets/capital and resources in total; • 17,391,804,-HUF in thousands own equity; • 812,906,-HUF in thousands total comprehensive income after taxes. 3

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020 to be submitted for approval by the General Meeting with the included main data as follows: • 213,821,201,-EUR assets/capital and resources in total; • 78,106,830,-EUR own equity; • 5,799,477,-EUR total comprehensive income after taxes. The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of the following General Meeting Resolution. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 4: General Meeting Resolution No.[■]/2021 (IV.19.): The General Meeting, upon this resolution, shall adopt the individual (non-consolidated) annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020 with the included main data as follows: • 38,827,711,-HUF in thousands assets/capital and resources in total; • 17,391,804,-HUF in thousands own equity; • 812,906,-HUF in thousands total comprehensive income after taxes. The General Meeting, moreover, shall adopt the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year of 2020 with the included main data as follows: • 213,821,201,-EUR assets/capital and resources in total; • 78,106,830,-EUR own equity; • 5,799,477,-EUR total comprehensive income after taxes. 5. Agenda Item - Decision on Utilization of Profit After Tax and on the Dividend Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 5: The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders that, in accordance with the profit and loss account, 812,906,000,-HUF is measured for profit after tax of the Company. As in previous years, and in accordance with the participation in Növekedési Kötvényprogram3 and as it is set forth in the targets on the up-dated business strategy disclosed in 2020, the Company shall intend to utilize profit after tax of 2020 for financing plans of growth. To account accumulated profit reserve is proved by the situation of the globally spreading COVID-19 epidemic. 3 in English: Growth Debenture Programme 4

The Board of Directors shall hereby propose for the General Meeting to account the total amount of profit after tax of the Company for accumulated profit reserve. The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of the following General Meeting Resolution. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 5: General Meeting Resolution No.[■]/2021 (IV.19.): The General Meeting shall hereby make the decision on accounting the total amount of 812,906,000,-HUF of profit after tax of the Company for accumulated profit reserve 6. Agenda Item - Decision on the Corporate Governance Report Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 6: The Board of Directors shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders on compilation of the Corporate Governance Report introducing the governance practice at the Company, and respectively, the Board of Directors has taken measures to disclose the thereof for the Shareholders on the website of the Company, on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange and on the official publication site hosted by the Hungarian National Bank - and herewith they are available and downloadable without restrictions. The Board of Directors shall hereby propose the adoption of Corporate Governance Report for the General Meeting. The Board of Directors shall propose the approval of the following General Meeting Resolution. Proposal for Resolution to the Agenda Item No. 6: General Meeting Resolution No.[■]/2021 (IV.19.): The General Meeting, upon this resolution, shall adopt the Corporate Governance Report introducing the corporate governance practice at the Company. 7. Agenda Item - Decision on the Compliance of the Activities Performed by the Members of the Board of Directors in respect of the year of 2020 and on Issuing the Hold-harmlessWarrant Stating the thereof Compliance. Submission to the General Meeting Agenda Item No. 7: The General Meeting shall hereby propose for the General Meeting to issue the compliance in relation to the management activities performed by the members of the Board of Directors with respect to the year of 2020 and the hold-harmless warrant stating the thereof compliance with 5

