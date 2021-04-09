Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : IFRS 2020_ Appeninn egyedi IFRS 2020_ Appeninn egyedi
APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2020 SEPARATE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
IN ACCORDANCE WITH
INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS AS ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
31 DECEMBER 2020
SEPARATE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Content
1.
General Information..............................................................................................................
8
1.1
Presentation of the Company................................................................................................
8
1.2
The Basis for Balance Sheet Compilation...............................................................................
8
2.
Accounting Policy..................................................................................................................
9
2.1
Material Elements of the Accounting Policy ..........................................................................
9
2.1.1
Reporting Currency and Foreign Currency Balances ......................................................
9
2.1.2
Sales Revenue .............................................................................................................
10
2.1.3
Measurement of Investments .....................................................................................
12
2.1.4
Land and Buildings, Machinery and Equipment ...........................................................
13
2.1.5
Investment Properties.................................................................................................
14
2.1.6
Impairment of Non-monetary Assets ..........................................................................
14
2.1.7
Intangible Assets .........................................................................................................
15
2.1.8
Financial Assets ...........................................................................................................
15
2.1.9
Financial Liabilities ......................................................................................................
17
2.1.10
Provisions....................................................................................................................
17
2.1.11
Income Taxes ..............................................................................................................
18
2.1.12
Leasing ........................................................................................................................
19
2.1.13
Earnings Per Share (EPS)..............................................................................................
20
2.1.14
Tenant Deposits ..........................................................................................................
21
2.1.15
Off-balance Sheet Items ..............................................................................................
21
2.1.16
Repurchased Own Shares ............................................................................................
21
2.1.17
Dividend......................................................................................................................
21
2.1.18
Profit and Loss of Financial Transactions .....................................................................
21
2.1.19
Events after the Balance Sheet Day .............................................................................
22
2.2
Changes in the Accounting Policy ........................................................................................
22
2.3
Substantial Accounting Estimations and Assumptions .........................................................
23
2.3.1
Classification of Real Estate Properties........................................................................
23
2.3.2
Fair Value of Investment Properties ............................................................................
23
2.3.3
Depreciation and Amortisation ...................................................................................
24
3.
Sales Revenue from Leased Property ..................................................................................
24
4.
Direct Costs of Property Rental ...........................................................................................
25
5.
Service Fee Income from Subsidiaries .................................................................................
26
6.
Administration Costs, Service Fees, Wages..........................................................................
26
7.
Balance of Other Revenues and Expenditures .....................................................................
27
8.
Profit (and loss) on Sale of Subsidiaries and Investments
....................................................
27
9.
Profit from Fair Valuation of Revenue-generating Investment Properties
...........................
27
10.
Maintaining Investment Properties.....................................................................................
31
11.
Other Expenditure and Revenue of Financial Transactions
..................................................
31
12.
Balance of Interest Revenues and Expenditures ..................................................................
32
13.
Income Taxes ......................................................................................................................
33
14.
Earnings per Share ..............................................................................................................
35
15.
Revenue-generating Investment Properties ........................................................................
35
16.
Tangible Assets ...................................................................................................................
36
17.
Right of facility sharing........................................................................................................
36
18.
Related Lease Receivables...................................................................................................
37
19.
Investments in subsidiaries .................................................................................................
38
20.
Trade Receivables ...............................................................................................................
40
21.
Other Short-term Receivables .............................................................................................
40
22.
Receivables through Affiliated Parties.................................................................................
40
23.
Short-term Loans Granted...................................................................................................
41
24.
Accruals ..............................................................................................................................
41
25.
Cash and Cash Equivalents ..................................................................................................
41
26.
Issued Capital......................................................................................................................
43
27.
Repurchased Own Shares....................................................................................................
44
28.
Reserves..............................................................................................................................
44
29.
Retained Earnings ...............................................................................................................
44
30.
Tenant Deposits ..................................................................................................................
46
31.
Lease liabilities....................................................................................................................
46
32.
Self-issued Corporate Bonds Debt .......................................................................................
47
33.
Long-term and Short-term Liabilities Through Affiliated Parties
..........................................
47
34.
Deferred Tax Liabilities........................................................................................................
48
35.
Short-term Credits ..............................................................................................................
49
36.
Other Short-term Liabilities.................................................................................................
49
37.
Trade Creditors and Other Accounts Payable ......................................................................
49
38.
Tax and Duties Liabilities.....................................................................................................
50
39.
Accrued Liabilities ...............................................................................................................
50
40.
Transactions with Affiliated Parties .....................................................................................
50
41.
Remuneration of Key Executives .........................................................................................
50
42.
Financial instruments ..........................................................................................................
51
43.
Risk Management ...............................................................................................................
52
43.1
Capital Management...........................................................................................................
52
43.2
Credit Risk...........................................................................................................................
53
43.3
Market Risk.........................................................................................................................
53
43.4
Business Risk.......................................................................................................................
53
43.5
Interest Rate Risk ................................................................................................................
53
43.6
Foreign Exchange Risk .........................................................................................................
54
43.7
Liquidity Risk.......................................................................................................................
54
44.
Contingent Liabilities...........................................................................................................
55
45.
Environmental Impacts regarding the Company's Activities
................................................
57
46.
Events After the Balance Sheet Day.....................................................................................
57
47.
Effects of COVID-19.............................................................................................................
57
48.
Information related to the Compilation of the Separate Statement
....................................
58
49.
Auditing of the Separate Statement, Remuneration of the Auditor
.....................................
58
50.
Authorization of Financial Statements for Publication.........................................................
59
51.
Representations..................................................................................................................
59
Statement on the financial
Note
31
31 December 2019
December
position
2020
Assets
HUF in
HUF in thousands
thousands
Revenue-generating investment properties
15
8,909,172
8,791,832
Tangible assets
16
9,050
5,383
Right-of-use asset
17
139.638
-
Affiliated lease receivables
18
180,880
-
Equity
19
8,799,008
9,578,629
Invested assets in total
18,037,748
18,375,844
Trade receivables
20
35,192
83,093
Other short-term receivables
21
112,670
25,257
Receivables through affiliated parties
22
20,025,063
11,327,131
Short-term loans granted
23
2,247
2,247
Accruals
24
93,098
80,988
Cash and cash equivalents
25
521,694
11,445,732
Current assets in total
20,789,963
22,964,448
Assets in total
38,827,711
41,340,292
Equity and liabilities
Issued share capital
26
4,737,142
4,737,142
Repurchased own shares
27
(1,114)
(1,114)
Reserves
28
8,095,844
8,095,844
Retained earnings
29
4,559,932
3,747,026
Equity per shareholders of the Company
17,391,804
16,578,898
Tenant deposits
30
207,197
19,937
lease liabilities
31
298,272
Corporate bonds debt
32
20,147,849
20,142,052
Long-term affiliated liabilities
33
-
1,877,521
Deferred tax liabilities
34
310,529
261,542
Long-term liabilities in total
20,963,847
22,301,052
Short-term bank credits and lease liabilities
35
88,176
1,657,318
Other short-term liabilities
36
26,698
19,103
Short-term affiliated liabilities
37
261,036
652,551
Liabilities for trade creditors and other accounts
38
47,756
50,407
Iincome tax liabilities
3,607
493
Taxes and duties liabilities
39
40,575
49,963
Accrued liabilities
40
4,212
30,507
Short-term liabilities in total
472,060
2,460,342
Liabilities in total
21,435,907
24,761,394
Equity and liabilities in total
38,827,711
41,340,292
Annexes disclosed on pages 7 to 54 form an inseparable part of the herein separate report
Comprehensive income statement
Note
for the business
for the business
year ended 31
year ended
December 2020
31 December
2019
HUF in
HUF in
thousands
thousands
Property rental revenue
3
791,707
539,207
Direct costs of property rental
4
(245,321)
(38,685)
Direct contribution from rental activities
546,386
500,522
Service fees from subsidiaries
5
283,085
220,000
Administrative expenses, service fees, wages
6
(426,066)
(354,563)
Other revenues / (expenditures)
7
1,385
(215)
Profit (and loss) from subsidiaries and investment sale
8
173,885
-
Profit and loss from revaluation of revenue-generating
9
117,340
1,734,687
investment properties
Maintaining investment properties (Capex)
10
(28,433)
(6,601)
Operating profit and loss
667,582
2,093,830
Depreciation and amortisation
16
(74,517)
(9,049)
Other (expenditure) / revenue of financial transactions
11
584,377
(93,724)
Balance of interest revenues and (expenditures)
12
(292,574)
(162,145)
Profit before taxation
884,868
1,828,912
Income taxes
13
(71,962)
(167,704)
Profits in the current year
812,906
1,661,208
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Other comprehensive income of the current year, less with
-
-
taxation
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT YEAR IN TOTAL
812,906
1,661,208
Annexes disclosed on pages 7 to 54 form an inseparable part of the herein separate report
