APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : IFRS 2020_ Appeninn egyedi IFRS 2020_ Appeninn egyedi

04/09/2021 | 11:49pm EDT
APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2020 SEPARATE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

APPENINN HOLDING PLC.

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IN ACCORDANCE WITH

INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS AS ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

1

APPENINN HOLDING PLC.

31 DECEMBER 2020

SEPARATE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Content

1.

General Information..............................................................................................................

8

1.1

Presentation of the Company................................................................................................

8

1.2

The Basis for Balance Sheet Compilation...............................................................................

8

2.

Accounting Policy..................................................................................................................

9

2.1

Material Elements of the Accounting Policy ..........................................................................

9

2.1.1

Reporting Currency and Foreign Currency Balances ......................................................

9

2.1.2

Sales Revenue .............................................................................................................

10

2.1.3

Measurement of Investments .....................................................................................

12

2.1.4

Land and Buildings, Machinery and Equipment ...........................................................

13

2.1.5

Investment Properties.................................................................................................

14

2.1.6

Impairment of Non-monetaryAssets ..........................................................................

14

2.1.7

Intangible Assets .........................................................................................................

15

2.1.8

Financial Assets ...........................................................................................................

15

2.1.9

Financial Liabilities ......................................................................................................

17

2.1.10

Provisions....................................................................................................................

17

2.1.11

Income Taxes ..............................................................................................................

18

2.1.12

Leasing ........................................................................................................................

19

2.1.13

Earnings Per Share (EPS)..............................................................................................

20

2.1.14

Tenant Deposits ..........................................................................................................

21

2.1.15

Off-balanceSheet Items ..............................................................................................

21

2.1.16

Repurchased Own Shares ............................................................................................

21

2.1.17

Dividend......................................................................................................................

21

2.1.18

Profit and Loss of Financial Transactions .....................................................................

21

2.1.19

Events after the Balance Sheet Day .............................................................................

22

2.2

Changes in the Accounting Policy ........................................................................................

22

2.3

Substantial Accounting Estimations and Assumptions .........................................................

23

2.3.1

Classification of Real Estate Properties........................................................................

23

2.3.2

Fair Value of Investment Properties ............................................................................

23

2.3.3

Depreciation and Amortisation ...................................................................................

24

3.

Sales Revenue from Leased Property ..................................................................................

24

4.

Direct Costs of Property Rental ...........................................................................................

25

5.

Service Fee Income from Subsidiaries .................................................................................

26

6.

Administration Costs, Service Fees, Wages..........................................................................

26

7.

Balance of Other Revenues and Expenditures .....................................................................

27

8.

Profit (and loss) on Sale of Subsidiaries and Investments ....................................................

27

9.

Profit from Fair Valuation of Revenue-generating Investment Properties ...........................

27

10.

Maintaining Investment Properties.....................................................................................

31

11.

Other Expenditure and Revenue of Financial Transactions ..................................................

31

12.

Balance of Interest Revenues and Expenditures ..................................................................

32

13.

Income Taxes ......................................................................................................................

33

14.

Earnings per Share ..............................................................................................................

35

15.

Revenue-generatingInvestment Properties ........................................................................

35

16.

Tangible Assets ...................................................................................................................

36

2

APPENINN HOLDING PLC.

31 DECEMBER 2020

SEPARATE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

17.

Right of facility sharing........................................................................................................

36

18.

Related Lease Receivables...................................................................................................

37

19.

Investments in subsidiaries .................................................................................................

38

20.

Trade Receivables ...............................................................................................................

40

21.

Other Short-termReceivables .............................................................................................

40

22.

Receivables through Affiliated Parties.................................................................................

40

23.

Short-termLoans Granted...................................................................................................

41

24.

Accruals ..............................................................................................................................

41

25.

Cash and Cash Equivalents ..................................................................................................

41

26.

Issued Capital......................................................................................................................

43

27.

Repurchased Own Shares....................................................................................................

44

28.

Reserves..............................................................................................................................

44

29.

Retained Earnings ...............................................................................................................

44

30.

Tenant Deposits ..................................................................................................................

46

31.

Lease liabilities....................................................................................................................

46

32.

Self-issuedCorporate Bonds Debt .......................................................................................

47

33.

Long-term and Short-term Liabilities Through Affiliated Parties ..........................................

47

34.

Deferred Tax Liabilities........................................................................................................

48

35.

Short-termCredits ..............................................................................................................

49

36.

Other Short-termLiabilities.................................................................................................

49

37.

Trade Creditors and Other Accounts Payable ......................................................................

49

38.

Tax and Duties Liabilities.....................................................................................................

50

39.

Accrued Liabilities ...............................................................................................................

50

40.

Transactions with Affiliated Parties .....................................................................................

50

41.

Remuneration of Key Executives .........................................................................................

50

42.

Financial instruments ..........................................................................................................

51

43.

Risk Management ...............................................................................................................

52

43.1

Capital Management...........................................................................................................

52

43.2

Credit Risk...........................................................................................................................

53

43.3

Market Risk.........................................................................................................................

53

43.4

Business Risk.......................................................................................................................

53

43.5

Interest Rate Risk ................................................................................................................

53

43.6

Foreign Exchange Risk .........................................................................................................

54

43.7

Liquidity Risk.......................................................................................................................

54

44.

Contingent Liabilities...........................................................................................................

55

45.

Environmental Impacts regarding the Company's Activities ................................................

57

46.

Events After the Balance Sheet Day.....................................................................................

57

47.

Effects of COVID-19.............................................................................................................

57

48.

Information related to the Compilation of the Separate Statement ....................................

58

49.

Auditing of the Separate Statement, Remuneration of the Auditor .....................................

58

50.

Authorization of Financial Statements for Publication.........................................................

59

51.

Representations..................................................................................................................

59

3

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2020 SEPARATE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement on the financial

Note

31

31 December 2019

December

position

2020

Assets

HUF in

HUF in thousands

thousands

Revenue-generating investment properties

15

8,909,172

8,791,832

Tangible assets

16

9,050

5,383

Right-of-use asset

17

139.638

-

Affiliated lease receivables

18

180,880

-

Equity

19

8,799,008

9,578,629

Invested assets in total

18,037,748

18,375,844

Trade receivables

20

35,192

83,093

Other short-term receivables

21

112,670

25,257

Receivables through affiliated parties

22

20,025,063

11,327,131

Short-term loans granted

23

2,247

2,247

Accruals

24

93,098

80,988

Cash and cash equivalents

25

521,694

11,445,732

Current assets in total

20,789,963

22,964,448

Assets in total

38,827,711

41,340,292

Equity and liabilities

Issued share capital

26

4,737,142

4,737,142

Repurchased own shares

27

(1,114)

(1,114)

Reserves

28

8,095,844

8,095,844

Retained earnings

29

4,559,932

3,747,026

Equity per shareholders of the Company

17,391,804

16,578,898

Tenant deposits

30

207,197

19,937

lease liabilities

31

298,272

Corporate bonds debt

32

20,147,849

20,142,052

Long-term affiliated liabilities

33

-

1,877,521

Deferred tax liabilities

34

310,529

261,542

Long-term liabilities in total

20,963,847

22,301,052

Short-term bank credits and lease liabilities

35

88,176

1,657,318

Other short-term liabilities

36

26,698

19,103

Short-term affiliated liabilities

37

261,036

652,551

Liabilities for trade creditors and other accounts

38

47,756

50,407

Iincome tax liabilities

3,607

493

Taxes and duties liabilities

39

40,575

49,963

Accrued liabilities

40

4,212

30,507

Short-term liabilities in total

472,060

2,460,342

Liabilities in total

21,435,907

24,761,394

Equity and liabilities in total

38,827,711

41,340,292

Annexes disclosed on pages 7 to 54 form an inseparable part of the herein separate report

4

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2020 SEPARATE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Comprehensive income statement

Note

for the business

for the business

year ended 31

year ended

December 2020

31 December

2019

HUF in

HUF in

thousands

thousands

Property rental revenue

3

791,707

539,207

Direct costs of property rental

4

(245,321)

(38,685)

Direct contribution from rental activities

546,386

500,522

Service fees from subsidiaries

5

283,085

220,000

Administrative expenses, service fees, wages

6

(426,066)

(354,563)

Other revenues / (expenditures)

7

1,385

(215)

Profit (and loss) from subsidiaries and investment sale

8

173,885

-

Profit and loss from revaluation of revenue-generating

9

117,340

1,734,687

investment properties

Maintaining investment properties (Capex)

10

(28,433)

(6,601)

Operating profit and loss

667,582

2,093,830

Depreciation and amortisation

16

(74,517)

(9,049)

Other (expenditure) / revenue of financial transactions

11

584,377

(93,724)

Balance of interest revenues and (expenditures)

12

(292,574)

(162,145)

Profit before taxation

884,868

1,828,912

Income taxes

13

(71,962)

(167,704)

Profits in the current year

812,906

1,661,208

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Other comprehensive income of the current year, less with

-

-

taxation

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT YEAR IN TOTAL

812,906

1,661,208

Annexes disclosed on pages 7 to 54 form an inseparable part of the herein separate report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 03:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tamás Bernáth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Detari-Szabo Adam Investment Manager
Judit Tóth Director
Zoltán Malik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG1.68%48
SCENTRE GROUP3.96%11 443
PLAZA S.A.27.77%3 910
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.93%3 848
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.42%3 455
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-9.38%2 875
