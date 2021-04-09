Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Konszolidált vezetőségi jelentés Appeninn_Consolidated business report

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság Consolidated Business Report and Executive Report for the Year 2020 2020 A business report required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and Act C of 2000 on Accounting, and an executive report compiled on the basis of Annex No. 1 to Decree 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance, in a consolidated format. Budapest, 9th of April 2021.

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V. em.1., company registration number: 01-10-046538 - hereinafter referred to as: "Appeninn Nyrt." or the "Company") has prepared consolidated financial statements for the year 2020, compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The business report required by Act C of 2000, on Accounting (hereinafter referred to as: the "Accounting Act") (Section 95 of the Accounting Act) and the executive report prepared in accordance with the contents described and indicated in Annex No. 1 to Decree 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance (hereinafter referred to as: "MoF") are prepared and published by Appeninn Group in a consolidated structure. The purpose of the report is to demonstrate the Company's and the subsidiaries', in the ownership of the thereof and included in the consolidation, proprietary, financial and earnings position, and the course of its business, including the key risks and uncertainties incurred by the undertaking in the course of its activity, through an assessment of the figures contained in the annual report in a manner that provides a reliable and fair view reflecting the actual circumstances on the basis of facts from the past and of estimated future data [Accounting Act, Section 95(1)]. The business report must contain a comprehensive analysis of the development, performance and position of the Appeninn Group's business, consistent with the size and complexity of the Appeninn Group [Accounting Act, Section 95(2)]. With a view to expediency, below the Company and the Appeninn Group presents, characteristically to its activity and in an extent required for understanding the Company's development, performance or current situation, all the financial indicators and, where necessary, all the non-financial key performance indicators that are essential for the particular business entity. 2

CONTENTS 1. The Company's and Appeninn Group's development and history ............................................ 4 2. Business environment of the Company...................................................................................... 21 3. The goal and strategy of Appeninn Group................................................................................. 31 4. The Company's main resources and risks, and the related changes and uncertainties ......... 33 5. Quantitative and qualitative indices and indicators of performance measurement, and the presentation of sites, branches and managed properties.................................................................. 36 6. Major events following the balance-sheetcut-off date.............................................................. 40 7. Capital and share information by the issuer of publicly traded securities............................... 41 8. Articles of Association.................................................................................................................. 45 9. The Company's management system, Corporate Governance Report .................................... 46 10. Business continuity framework................................................................................................... 47 11. Corporate Governance ................................................................................................................. 47 12. Protection of the environment..................................................................................................... 47 13. Employment policy, employee share and management programme....................................... 47 14. Sites of disclosure......................................................................................................................... 48 15. The basis of annual financial statement..................................................................................... 48 3

1. The Company's and Appeninn Group's development and history Appeninn Nyrt., founded in 2009, is a key player in the Hungarian real estate market and a real estate investment and asset management company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange for more than 10 years and listed in the Premium category since 2013. The main elements of its activity are real estate development, real estate rental and estate property maintenance. The diversified, already operating real estate portfolio of the Appeninn Group is outstanding among Hungarian real estate market participants: mostly Budapest, quality office buildings and retail and logistics properties are owned by the Appeninn Group. The portfolio of the group was expanded with tourist real estate development in 2020. The diversified industry presence largely atomizes the risk of unilateral exposure in the medium and long term, which contributes to the long-term stability of the Appeninn Group's operations. Moreover, a significant improvement in the level of predictable profitability will allow us to increase our share of the office, commercial and logistics market. The Appeninn Group currently has approximately 450 tenants, with a portfolio of 38, more than 155,000 square feet of real estate properties and real estate development valued at nearly € 165 million. As a listed company, one of the main considerations for Appeninn Nyrt. during its 10 years of listing was to create value for the investors of the Company through a real investment opportunity. Appeninn Group's income-generating activities are based on a stable, value-preserving real estate portfolio offering long-term security. 1.1. Amount of the share capital and changes affecting the share capital The share capital of the Company embodies 47,371,419 quantity of shares (ISIN: HU0000102132, aggregate face value: 4.737.141.900, - Hungarian Forints). During the year the share capital of the Company did not change. 1.2. Management of the Company The composition of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Company in the course of 2020 is as follows: 1.2.1. Members of the Board of Directors: Dr. Bihari Tamás

Dr. Hegelsberger Zoltán

Kertai Zsolt

Nemes István Róbert

Dr. Szabó Nóra Members of the Board of Directors in the course of the year: Bernáth Tamás

Dr. Tóth Judit

Malik Zoltán

Guttmann György Vilmos 1.2.2. Members of the Audit Committee:  Dr. Hegelsberger Zoltán  Kertai Zsolt  Nemes István Róbert 4

Members of the Audit Committee in the course of the year: Dr. Tóth Judit

Malik Zoltán

Guttmann György Vilmos 5

