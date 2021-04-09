Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Könyvvizsgálói jelentés Audit report

04/09/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is a translation of the Hungarian Report

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Shareholders of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

Report on the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying 2020 consolidated annual financial statements of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (altogether "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020 - showing a balance sheet total of EUR 213,821,201 and a total comprehensive income for the year of EUR 5,799,477 -, the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated annual financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion the consolidated annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements" section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Page 1 / 7

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements section" of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated annual financial statements.

Determination of fair value of investment properties

The Group's investment

properties

Our audit procedures included, among

represent EUR 172,440,000, 81% of

others, using a valuation expert to assist us

total consolidated assets. Fair value

in evaluating the assumptions and

is determined by management with

methodologies used by management,

involvement of

external valuation

testing input data of the valuation model

experts annually as the Group chose

and also evaluating qualification of the

to measure its investment properties

external experts for performing such

applying fair value model in

valuations.

accordance with IAS40.

We assessed completeness and the

Valuation of investment properties is

adequacy of the Group's disclosures about

a significant judgmental area and it is

those assumptions to which the outcome

highly

dependent on

estimates

of the valuation model is the most

relating to future rental revenue,

sensitive.

inflation

and

occupancy rates,

therefore

we

considered

These disclosures are included in Note

determination of fair value of

2.1.5 Investment properties, 2.3.3 Fair

investment properties as a key audit

value of investment properties, Note 10

matter.

Profit from Fair Valuation of Income-

generating Investment Properties and

Note 17 Revenue-generating Investment properties.

Page 2 / 7

Business combinations

In 2020 the Group accomplished

Our audit procedures included, among

three acquisitions:

others, reviewing the sale and purchase

  • 100% of Alagút Investments agreements and the management's

Kft. for a consideration of

assessment to evaluate whether the

EUR 0.8 million,

acquisitions should be accounted for as a

76% of Solum-Invest Kft. for

business combination and also to identify

EUR 2.2 million and

acquisition dates. We engaged valuation

  • 75% of Dreamland Holding experts to assist us in evaluating the

Zrt. for EUR 4.2 million.

assumptions and methodologies used by

These transactions fall under the

Group's management

and valuation

scope of IFRS 3 Business

experts during measuring the identifiable

Combinations,

which

requires

assets acquired, the liabilities assumed and

significant

and

complex

the non-controlling interest in two entities

management

judgement

in

acquired. We also tested input data used in

determining the fair value of assets

the valuation models and evaluated the

acquired and liabilities assumed. The

qualification of the

management's

Group management performed the

valuation experts for performing such

purchase price

allocations

with

valuations.

involvement of

external

valuation

We assessed the completeness and

experts.

adequacy of the Group's disclosures about

As a result of these transactions, the

these transactions.

Group recognized:

  • a gain on bargain purchase on The Group's disclosures about its business

Alagút Investments

Kft.

combinations are included in Note 2.1.8

acquisition at EUR

0.2

Goodwill and Note 2.4 Details of business

million,

combinations and the consolidated

  • a goodwill on Solum-Invest companies. Kft. acquisition at EUR 0.1
    million and
  • a goodwill on Dreamland Holding Zrt. acquisition at EUR 4.3 million.

These were material transactions, in which significant judgements have been involved to determine the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed. We therefore consider it as a key audit matter.

Measurement of goodwill

Goodwill

amounted

to

EUR

We involved valuation specialists in our

4,353,991 as of 31 December 2020.

audit to support our assessment of the

Goodwill has been recognized on the

assumptions and methods, which were

acquisition of Solum-Invest Kft. and

used by Group management for the

Dreamland

Holding Zrt. described

purpose of impairment testing. We also

above. Under EU IFRSs, the Group is

assessed the expected future cash flows,

Page 3 / 7

required to annually test the amount

whether these future cash flows were

of goodwill for impairment. This

based on the strategic plan as prepared by

annual

impairment

test

was

the management. We also performed

significant to our audit because the

procedures relating to the disclosures on

above balance is material to the

impairment testing included in the

consolidated

annual

financial

consolidated annual financial statements,

statements

and

in

addition,

looking specifically at the disclosure of key

management's assessment process

assumptions that have the most significant

is complex and highly judgmental, it

effect on the determination of the

is based on assumptions, specifically

recoverable amount of the goodwill.

future

revenues

and construction

costs of the projects started in the

Disclosures of goodwill are included in

entities owned by Solumn Invest Kft.

Note 2.1.8 Goodwill and Note 21 Goodwill.

and

Dreamland

Holding

Zrt.

Therefore,

we

consider

measurement of goodwill as a key

audit matter.

Other information

Other information consists of the 2020 consolidated business report of the Group and the information included in the consolidated annual report excluding the consolidated annual financial statements and independent auditor's report. Management is responsible for the other information, including preparation of the consolidated business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated annual financial statements does not cover the other information.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated annual financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the consolidated business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any.

Our opinion on the consolidated business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.

In our opinion, the consolidated business report of the Group, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law for 2020 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2020 consolidated annual financial statements of the Group and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law.

Page 4 / 7

Since no other legal regulations prescribe for the Group further requirements with regard to its consolidated business report, we do not express opinion in this regard.

We also confirm that the Group have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and that the business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.

Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Group and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the business report, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated annual financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with the EU IFRSs and for the preparation in accordance with the supplementary requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law relevant for consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated annual financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated annual financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated annual financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated annual financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Page 5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 03:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Felelős Társaságirányítási jelentés ..
PU
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : ElŐterjesztések és határozati javasl..
PU
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Egyedi 2020. évi üzleti jelentés és vezet..
PU
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : IFRS 2020_ Appeninn egyedi IFRS 2020_ App..
PU
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Könyvvizsgálói jelentés Audit report
PU
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Könyvvizsgálói jelentés (egyedi) Audi rep..
PU
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Konszolidált vezetőségi jelentés App..
PU
04/09APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Nyrt._ AUDITBIZOTTSÁGI JELENTÉSE REPORT O..
PU
03/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Nyrt. - Közgyűlési meghívó Nyrt. - G..
PU
03/19APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : RENDKÍVÜLI TÁJÉKOZTATÁS – Eseményna..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20,3 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 258 M 47,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 701x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tamás Bernáth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Detari-Szabo Adam Investment Manager
Judit Tóth Director
Zoltán Malik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG1.68%48
SCENTRE GROUP3.96%11 443
PLAZA S.A.27.77%3 910
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.93%3 848
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.42%3 455
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-9.38%2 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ