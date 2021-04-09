Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Könyvvizsgálói jelentés Audit report 04/09/2021 | 11:47pm EDT Send by mail :

This is a translation of the Hungarian Report Independent Auditors' Report To the Shareholders of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság Report on the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements Opinion We have audited the accompanying 2020 consolidated annual financial statements of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (altogether "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020 - showing a balance sheet total of EUR 213,821,201 and a total comprehensive income for the year of EUR 5,799,477 -, the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated annual financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion the consolidated annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Page 1 / 7 Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements section" of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated annual financial statements. Determination of fair value of investment properties The Group's investment properties Our audit procedures included, among represent EUR 172,440,000, 81% of others, using a valuation expert to assist us total consolidated assets. Fair value in evaluating the assumptions and is determined by management with methodologies used by management, involvement of external valuation testing input data of the valuation model experts annually as the Group chose and also evaluating qualification of the to measure its investment properties external experts for performing such applying fair value model in valuations. accordance with IAS40. We assessed completeness and the Valuation of investment properties is adequacy of the Group's disclosures about a significant judgmental area and it is those assumptions to which the outcome highly dependent on estimates of the valuation model is the most relating to future rental revenue, sensitive. inflation and occupancy rates, therefore we considered These disclosures are included in Note determination of fair value of 2.1.5 Investment properties, 2.3.3 Fair investment properties as a key audit value of investment properties, Note 10 matter. Profit from Fair Valuation of Income- generating Investment Properties and Note 17 Revenue-generating Investment properties. Page 2 / 7 Business combinations In 2020 the Group accomplished Our audit procedures included, among three acquisitions: others, reviewing the sale and purchase 100% of Alagút Investments agreements and the management's Kft. for a consideration of assessment to evaluate whether the EUR 0.8 million, acquisitions should be accounted for as a • 76% of Solum-Invest Kft. for business combination and also to identify EUR 2.2 million and acquisition dates. We engaged valuation 75% of Dreamland Holding experts to assist us in evaluating the Zrt. for EUR 4.2 million. assumptions and methodologies used by These transactions fall under the Group's management and valuation scope of IFRS 3 Business experts during measuring the identifiable Combinations, which requires assets acquired, the liabilities assumed and significant and complex the non-controlling interest in two entities management judgement in acquired. We also tested input data used in determining the fair value of assets the valuation models and evaluated the acquired and liabilities assumed. The qualification of the management's Group management performed the valuation experts for performing such purchase price allocations with valuations. involvement of external valuation We assessed the completeness and experts. adequacy of the Group's disclosures about As a result of these transactions, the these transactions. Group recognized: a gain on bargain purchase on The Group's disclosures about its business Alagút Investments Kft. combinations are included in Note 2.1.8 acquisition at EUR 0.2 Goodwill and Note 2.4 Details of business million, combinations and the consolidated a goodwill on Solum-Invest companies. Kft. acquisition at EUR 0.1

million and

Solum-Invest companies. Kft. acquisition at EUR 0.1 million and a goodwill on Dreamland Holding Zrt. acquisition at EUR 4.3 million. These were material transactions, in which significant judgements have been involved to determine the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed. We therefore consider it as a key audit matter. Measurement of goodwill Goodwill amounted to EUR We involved valuation specialists in our 4,353,991 as of 31 December 2020. audit to support our assessment of the Goodwill has been recognized on the assumptions and methods, which were acquisition of Solum-Invest Kft. and used by Group management for the Dreamland Holding Zrt. described purpose of impairment testing. We also above. Under EU IFRSs, the Group is assessed the expected future cash flows, Page 3 / 7 required to annually test the amount whether these future cash flows were of goodwill for impairment. This based on the strategic plan as prepared by annual impairment test was the management. We also performed significant to our audit because the procedures relating to the disclosures on above balance is material to the impairment testing included in the consolidated annual financial consolidated annual financial statements, statements and in addition, looking specifically at the disclosure of key management's assessment process assumptions that have the most significant is complex and highly judgmental, it effect on the determination of the is based on assumptions, specifically recoverable amount of the goodwill. future revenues and construction costs of the projects started in the Disclosures of goodwill are included in entities owned by Solumn Invest Kft. Note 2.1.8 Goodwill and Note 21 Goodwill. and Dreamland Holding Zrt. Therefore, we consider measurement of goodwill as a key audit matter. Other information Other information consists of the 2020 consolidated business report of the Group and the information included in the consolidated annual report excluding the consolidated annual financial statements and independent auditor's report. Management is responsible for the other information, including preparation of the consolidated business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated annual financial statements does not cover the other information. In connection with our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated annual financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the consolidated business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law. In our opinion, the consolidated business report of the Group, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law for 2020 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2020 consolidated annual financial statements of the Group and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Page 4 / 7 Since no other legal regulations prescribe for the Group further requirements with regard to its consolidated business report, we do not express opinion in this regard. We also confirm that the Group have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and that the business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Group and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the business report, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated annual financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with the EU IFRSs and for the preparation in accordance with the supplementary requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law relevant for consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated annual financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated annual financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated annual financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated annual financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Page 5 / 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

