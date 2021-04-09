Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Könyvvizsgálói jelentés (egyedi) Audi report (Standalone) 04/09/2021 | 11:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This is a translation of the Hungarian Report Independent Auditors' Report To the Shareholders of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság Report on the audit of the annual financial statements Opinion We have audited the accompanying 2020 annual financial statements of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság ("the Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020 - showing a balance sheet total of HUF 38,827,711 thousand and a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 812,906 thousand -, the related statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the annual financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion the annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2020 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Page 1 / 6 Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the annual financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual financial statements section" of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the annual financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying annual financial statements. Valuation of investments in subsidiaries The Company's investment in subsidiaries represents HUF 8,799,008 thousand, 23% of total assets. Valuation of investments in subsidiaries is a significant judgmental area. Management annually assesses if the investments are impaired in accordance with the EU IFRSs. This is a key audit matter as significant judgement is involved in determination if the investments are impaired. Our audit procedures included, among others, evaluating assumptions and methodologies used by the Company to assess whether the investments in subsidiaries are impaired and reviewed if there are any internal or external indication that investments may be impaired. We assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures about investments in subsidiaries in accordance with EU IFRSs including the information how the impairment is evaluated by the Company. The Company's accounting policy and disclosures about its investments in subsidiaries and related impairment are included in Note 2.1.3 Measurement of investments and Note 19 Investments in subsidiaries. Determination of fair value of investment properties The Company's investment properties represent HUF 8,909,172 thousand, 23% of total assets. Fair Our audit procedures included, among others, using valuation specialists to assist us in evaluating the assumptions and Page 2 / 6 value is determined by management methodologies used by management, with involvement of external experts testing input data into the valuation model annually as the Company chose to and also evaluating qualification of the measure its investment properties external experts for performing such applying fair value model in valuation. accordance with IAS40. Valuation of We assessed completeness and the investment properties is a significant adequacy of the Company's disclosures judgmental area and it is highly about those assumptions to which the dependent on estimates relating to outcome of the valuation model is the most future rental revenue, inflation and sensitive. These disclosures are included in occupancy rates, therefore we Note 2.1.5 Investment properties, 2.3.2 considered determination of fair Fair value of investment properties, Note 9 value of investment properties as a Profit from Fair Valuation of Income- key audit matter. generating Investment Properties and Note 15 Revenue-generating investment properties. Other information Other information consists of the 2020 business report of the Company. Management is responsible for the preparation of the business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the annual financial statements does not cover the business report. In connection with our audit of the annual financial statements, our responsibility is to read the business report and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the business report is materially inconsistent with the annual financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)- and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Section 95/C of the Hungarian Accounting Law. In our opinion, the business report of the Company, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law for 2020 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2020 annual financial statements of the Company and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Since no other legal regulations prescribe for the Company further requirements with regard to its business report, we do not express opinion in this regard. We also confirm that the Company have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Page 3 / 6 Accounting Law and that the business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Section 95/C of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Company and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the business report, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the annual financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the annual financial statements in accordance with EU IFRSs and for the preparation in accordance with the supplementary requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law relevant for annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of annual financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the annual financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these annual financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the annual financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Page 4 / 6 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the

Company's internal control.

Company's internal control. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the annual financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the annual financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the annual financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats or safeguards applied. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the annual financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements Reporting requirements on content of auditor's report in compliance with Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014: Appointment and Approval of Auditor We were appointed as the statutory auditor of the Company by the General Assembly of Shareholders of the Company on 14 October 2019. Total uninterrupted engagement period, including previous renewals (extension of the period for which we were originally appointed) and reappointments for the statutory auditor, has lasted for 2 years. Consistency with Additional Report to Audit Committee Page 5 / 6 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

