Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : RENDKÍVÜLI TÁJÉKOZTATÁS – Eseménynaptár módosítása EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION - Amendment of the Corporate Action Timetable

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as: the "Issuer") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that, in line with the decision made by the Board of Directors of the Issuer - with respect to the Government Decree No. 104/2021. (III. 5.) on the Temporary Tightening of the Protection Measures announced by the Hungarian Government on 05 March 2021, and pursuant to the Subsection 2 of Section 9 of the Government Decree No. 502/2020 (XI. 16.) on the provisions introduced during the emergency regarding the operation of the personal and property pooling organization - the Corporate Action Timetable is to be amended as follows:

Date Event 29 March 2021 Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting invitation letter 09 April 2021 Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding the annual ordinary general meeting 19 April 2021 Holding the annual ordinary general meeting Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual financial statement (IFRS) of 2020 Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report 30 September 2021 Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report (IFRS) for the first half of 2021

Dated as of 19 March 2021

Appeninn Plc. Board of Directors

