Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : RENDKÍVÜLI TÁJÉKOZTATÁS – Eseménynaptár módosítása EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION - Amendment of the Corporate Action Timetable

03/19/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as: the "Issuer") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that, in line with the decision made by the Board of Directors of the Issuer - with respect to the Government Decree No. 104/2021. (III. 5.) on the Temporary Tightening of the Protection Measures announced by the Hungarian Government on 05 March 2021, and pursuant to the Subsection 2 of Section 9 of the Government Decree No. 502/2020 (XI. 16.) on the provisions introduced during the emergency regarding the operation of the personal and property pooling organization - the Corporate Action Timetable is to be amended as follows:

Date

Event

29 March 2021

Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting invitation letter

09 April 2021

Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding the annual ordinary general meeting

19 April 2021

Holding the annual ordinary general meeting

Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions

Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual financial statement (IFRS) of 2020

Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report

30 September 2021

Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report

(IFRS) for the first half of 2021

Dated as of 19 March 2021

Appeninn Plc. Board of Directors

1

Financials
Sales 2020 20,3 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,0 M 46,5 M 46,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tamás Bernáth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Detari-Szabo Adam Investment Manager
Judit Tóth Director
Zoltán Malik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG1.68%46
SCENTRE GROUP2.88%11 722
AEON MALL CO., LTD.11.22%3 814
PLAZA S.A.25.41%3 725
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY11.46%3 372
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-13.45%2 748
