Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság1 (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538;hereinafter referred to as: "Issuer") shall hereby inform the Esteemed Investors that Bertex Ingatlanforgalmazó Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság2 (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. 5. em.1., cg:01-10-045752,tax number: 14050132-2-43;hereinafter referred to as: "Company"), directly controlled by the Issuer as of today, namely on 25 May 2021, established M2C Project Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság3 as a single-memberprivate limited liability company; and the Company made the real estate property, being in the 1/1 capital ownership of the Company, situated in kind in Budapest, 1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 2./c., District III., urbanized area, under the topographical lot number of 14868/27, available for M2C Project Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság as a non-monetarycontribution.

Budapest, 25 May 2021

Appeninn Plc.

Board of Directors

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) Bertex Ingatlanforgalmazó Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Bertex Housing Private Limited

Company) M2C Project Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: M2C Project Private Limited Liability Company)

