AppFolio, Inc.(NasdaqGM:APPF) added to S&P 1000

AppFolio, Inc. is a provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Its solutions are designed to enable its customers to digitally transform their businesses and address critical operations. AppFolio solutions are designed to meet that need in the real estate industry. It helps its customers navigate an increasingly interconnected and growing network of stakeholders in their business ecosystems, including property owners, real estate investment managers, rental prospects, residents, and vendors, and provides key functionality related to critical transactions across the real estate lifecycle, including screening potential tenants, sending and receiving payments and providing insurance-related risk mitigation services. Its solutions include AppFolio, AppFolio Property Manager Core, AppFolio Property Manager Plus and AppFolio Property Manager Max. It also offers value-added services: electronic payment services, tenant screening services and risk mitigation.

Sector Software