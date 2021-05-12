Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AppFolio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPF   US03783C1009

APPFOLIO, INC.

(APPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AppFolio : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

05/12/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AppFolio, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ('AppFolio' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate market, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

AppFolio's operating results for the first quarter of 2021 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on March 1, 2021, as well as its more detailed first quarter 2021 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC today. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook
Based on information available as of May 10, 2021, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2021 follows:
•Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $348 million to $355 million.
•Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Executive Management Transition
AppFolio announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ida Kane, has notified its Board of Directors of her plans to depart the Company. Ms. Kane will remain in her current position until a mutually determined future date. The Company is initiating a search for her successor and all parties are committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

Conference Call Information
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, May 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6585354. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 6585354. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio's Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In


addition, the Company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@appfolio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'could,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'plans,' 'potential,' 'predicts, 'projects,' 'seeks,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would' or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC today, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except par values)
March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,744 $ 140,263
Investment securities-current 103,341 28,256
Accounts receivable, net 12,524 10,057
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,843 20,777
Total current assets 181,452 199,353
Investment securities-noncurrent 11,806 6,770
Property and equipment, net 26,530 26,439
Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,021 30,561
Capitalized software development costs, net 37,554 35,459
Goodwill 56,147 56,147
Intangible assets, net 15,170 16,357
Deferred income taxes-noncurrent 13,401 12,181
Other long-term assets 6,616 6,213
Total assets $ 378,697 $ 389,480
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 2,262 $ 1,040
Accrued employee expenses-current 20,050 18,888
Accrued expenses 10,231 14,069
Deferred revenue 3,135 2,262
Income tax payable 2,601 9,095
Other current liabilities 4,758 4,451
Total current liabilities 43,037 49,805
Accrued employee expenses-noncurrent 1,172 -
Operating lease liabilities 39,598 40,146
Deferred income taxes-noncurrent 9,106 13,609
Total liabilities 92,913 103,560
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - -
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 19,321 and 19,148 shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 18,902 and 18,729 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 15,551 and 15,659 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2
Additional paid-in capital 160,650 161,247
Accumulated other comprehensive income 38 56
Treasury stock, at cost, 419 shares of Class A common stock as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (25,756) (25,756)
Retained earnings 150,848 150,369
Total stockholders' equity 285,784 285,920
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 378,697 $ 389,480



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021 2020
Revenue $ 78,921 $ 72,495
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 33,298 28,961
Sales and marketing 16,179 14,506
Research and product development 14,383 11,212
General and administrative 13,361 8,572
Depreciation and amortization 7,369 6,414
Total costs and operating expenses 84,590 69,665
(Loss) income from operations (5,669) 2,830
Other income, net 562 22
Interest income (expense), net 53 (494)
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (5,054) 2,358
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (5,533) 375
Net income $ 479 $ 1,983
Net income per common share:
Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.06
Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 34,409 34,175
Diluted 35,712 35,681

Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021 2020
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 471 $ 126
Sales and marketing 402 225
Research and product development 857 294
General and administrative 1,046 314
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,776 $ 959



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021 2020
Cash from operating activities
Net income $ 479 $ 1,983
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 7,369 6,414
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 662 1,053
Deferred income taxes (5,723) 362
Stock-based compensation 2,776 959
Other (157) (38)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (1,896) (1,616)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47 (2,822)
Other assets (403) (148)
Accounts payable 870 (362)
Accrued employee expenses-current 728 (5,427)
Accrued expenses (3,804) 726
Deferred revenue 299 693
Income tax payable (6,494) -
Other current liabilities 310 522
Accrued employee expenses-noncurrent 1,172 -
Operating lease liabilities (672) 784
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,437) 3,083
Cash from investing activities
Purchases of available-for-sale investments (99,011) (649)
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 17,899 13,942
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 1,000 7,250
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (938) (7,992)
Capitalization of software development costs (6,140) (6,822)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (87,190) 5,729
Cash from financing activities
Proceeds from stock option exercises 100 97
Tax withholding for net share settlement (3,992) (6,458)
Payment of contingent consideration - (5,977)
Proceeds from issuance of debt - 49,437
Principal payments on debt - (749)
Purchase of treasury stock - (4,194)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,892) 32,156
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (95,519) 40,968
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period 140,699 16,247
End of period $ 45,180 $ 57,215


Disclaimer

AppFolio Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPFOLIO, INC.
07:42aAPPFOLIO  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/11APPFOLIO  : DA Davidson Upgrades AppFolio to Neutral From Underperform; Price Ta..
MT
05/10APPFOLIO  : Earnings Decline in Q1 While Sales Advance; Sets Out Fiscal Revenue ..
MT
05/10APPFOLIO : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10APPFOLIO  : Earnings Flash (APPF) APPFOLIO Reports Q1 Revenue $78.9M, vs. Street..
MT
05/10APPFOLIO  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/10AppFolio, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
05/10APPFOLIO INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/03AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Confere..
GL
04/29APPFOLIO  : Insider Selling at AppFolio (APPF) Continues with Significant Sale
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 351 M - -
Net income 2021 15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 283x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 289 M 4 289 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart APPFOLIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AppFolio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPFOLIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 124,00 $
Last Close Price 124,30 $
Spread / Highest target 8,61%
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Randall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ida Kathleen Kane Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Andreas von Blottnitz Chairman
Jonathan Walker Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Scott Mazza Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPFOLIO, INC.-30.96%4 289
ORACLE CORPORATION23.90%224 022
SAP SE5.63%162 569
INTUIT INC.3.34%108 164
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.52%95 071
DOCUSIGN, INC.-11.84%38 129