CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, a premier provider of cutting-edge property management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), a leader in real estate technology. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as Livly integrates its innovative resident experience platform with AppFolio's robust property management software, setting a new standard of excellence for multifamily property managers and residents.

Key Highlights:

Seamless Integration: Livly's suite of resident engagement tools will seamlessly integrate into AppFolio's comprehensive property management platform. Enhanced Resident Experience: This partnership will deliver a unified, intuitive app for residents, simplifying processes from applications to lease renewals. Improved Operational Efficiency: Property managers will gain access to advanced AI-powered tools and automation, significantly enhancing productivity. Data-Driven Insights: The combined solution will offer deep analytics and reporting capabilities, empowering informed decision-making.

Alex Samoylovich, Livly CEO and Co-Founder, expressed enthusiasm: "Our collaboration with AppFolio represents a transformative leap forward for multifamily property management. By combining Livly's innovation with AppFolio's robust platform, we're poised to deliver unparalleled value to property managers and residents. This marks an exciting milestone for Livly and the prop tech industry."

According to Livly President David Shaw, "The partnership addresses the evolving landscape of multifamily housing, where digital transformation is reshaping expectations and operational norms. Livly's integration into the AppFolio Stack Marketplace, the only Resident Experience integration of its kind among over 50 App and Solution Partners, will enable seamless access to Livly's tools through AppFolio's centralized hub. This partnership exemplifies AppFolio's commitment to elevating their customers' experiences and solidifies LivlyOS as a solution that works within any asset class across multiple property verticals.``

The integrated solution is slated for launch in Q3 2024, boasting features such as:

A unified resident portal for seamless communication and service requests

AI-powered leasing and renewal processes

Advanced amenity management and booking systems

Comprehensive package management solutions

About Livly, Inc.

Livly is a leading provider of innovative property management solutions, dedicated to enhancing the multifamily living experience through technology. Founded in 2017, Livly has built the first enterprise-grade resident operating system combining both technology and services which acts as the connective tissue within resident communities and an intuitive remote-control to apartment living. Livly's suite of mobile and web applications offer a one-app solution for property management teams and residents to deliver an improved resident experience, streamline building operations, and increase property NOI. For more information, please visit Livly's website at www.livly.io.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

