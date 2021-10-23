Log in
APPHARVEST, INC.

(APPH) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading AppHarvest, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

10/23/2021 | 08:49am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH) between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021 (the "Class Period") have until November 23, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion. 

The AppHarvest class-action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (ii) as a result, AppHarvest could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (iii) consequently, AppHarvest's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (iv) as such, defendants' positive statements about AppHarvest's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the AppHarvest class-action lawsuit.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit.  An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the AppHarvest class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[ click here to join this action ]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apph-deadline-did-you-suffer-a-substantial-loss-contact-johnson-fistel-about-leading-appharvest-inc-class-action-lawsuit-301407055.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on APPHARVEST, INC.
More recommendations