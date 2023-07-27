AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from S&P TMI Index

AppHarvest, Inc. is a sustainable food company in Appalachia. The Company is engaged in developing and operating indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a climate-resilient food system. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques to access nutritious food, farming and build a domestic food supply. The Company operates its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead, Kentucky (AppHarvest Morehead), producing tomatoes; a 15-acre indoor farm for salad greens in Berea, Kentucky (AppHarvest Berea); a 30-acre farm for strawberries and cucumbers in Somerset, Kentucky (AppHarvest Somerset), and a 60-acre farm in Richmond, Kentucky (AppHarvest Richmond), for tomatoes. The four-farm network consists of approximately 165 acres under glass. It operates four controlled environmental agriculture facilities which include a hybrid lighting system, an advanced closed-loop irrigation system, and integrated pest management.