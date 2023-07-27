AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from S&P TMI Index
AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-07-26 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0889 USD
|-6.22%
|-75.37%
|-84.33%
|Jul. 24
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher Late Monday
|MT
|Jul. 24
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
|MT
AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.0889 USD
|-6.22%
|-75.37%
|15 M $
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher Late Monday
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Monday
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer
|MT
|AppHarvest Files for Chapter 11 Proceedings
|MT
|AppHarvest Products, LLC Filed for Bankruptcy
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc. Announces Management Changes
|CI
|AppHarvest Appoints Tony Martin Chief Executive
|MT
|AppHarvest, Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
|CI
|AppHarvest Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 3000 Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell Small Cap Completeness Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell Microcap Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
|CI
|AppHarvest, Inc.(NasdaqGS:APPH) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
|CI
|Barclays Adjusts Price Target on AppHarvest to $1 From $1.25, Keeps Equalweight Rating
|MT
|Transcript : AppHarvest, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-84.33%
|15 M $
|-12.28%
|15 M $
|-5.45%
|18 M $
|+31.15%
|9 M $
|0.00%
|9 M $
|-40.38%
|9 M $
|-25.00%
|8 M $
|-.--%
|8 M $
|+18.88%
|23 M $
|-62.26%
|6 M $