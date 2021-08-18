Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AppHarvest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPH   US03783T1034

APPHARVEST, INC.

(APPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) on Behalf of Investors

08/18/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your AppHarvest investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/appharvest-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a $28.5 million net loss and a $4.5 million gross loss. The Company also lowered its full year sales guidance to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the shortfall to labor training and productivity challenges.

On this news, AppHarvest’s stock price fell $3.46 per share, or nearly 29%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding AppHarvest should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APPHARVEST, INC.
05:33pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03:35pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of AppHarvest, Inc. (..
BU
02:33pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AppHa..
BU
08/16Red Sea Farms announced that it has received $16 million in funding from Wa'e..
CI
08/12APPHARVEST ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AppHarvest, Inc...
BU
08/12APPHARVEST : Cowen Adjusts AppHarvest's Price Target to $14 From $32, Keeps Outp..
MT
08/11APPHARVEST : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and res..
AQ
08/11Top Midday Decliners
MT
08/11(APPH) APPHARVEST ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson..
PR
08/11APPHARVEST : Q2 Loss Expands; Full-Year Sales Outlook Revised Downward; Shares T..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPHARVEST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,10 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 720 M 720 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 88,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart APPHARVEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
AppHarvest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPHARVEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,18 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 88,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Webb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Lee President & Director
Loren Eggleton Chief Financial Officer
Josh Lessing Chief Technology Officer
Julie Nelson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPHARVEST, INC.-54.12%720
VILMORIN & CIE10.55%1 463
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.29.90%1 380
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.12%1 055
VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.46%758
YUKIGUNI MAITAKE CO., LTD.-6.26%582