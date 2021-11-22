Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AppHarvest, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/22/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. AppHarvest failed to sufficiently train its expanded workforce. The Company could not consistently produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes in its facilities. These problems were likely to impact the Company’s financial performance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AppHarvest, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
