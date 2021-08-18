Log in
    APPH   US03783T1034

APPHARVEST, INC.

(APPH)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) on Behalf of Investors

08/18/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a $28.5 million net loss and a $4.5 million gross loss. The Company also lowered its full year sales guidance to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the shortfall to labor training and productivity challenges.

On this news, AppHarvest’s stock price fell $3.46 per share, or nearly 29%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased AppHarvest securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
