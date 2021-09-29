Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AppHarvest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPH   US03783T1034

APPHARVEST, INC.

(APPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AppHarvest, Inc. - APPH

09/29/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AppHarvest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced its second quarter financial results, reporting a $32.0 million net loss. The Company also lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million, down significantly from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the lower-than-expected results to "operational headwinds with the full ramp up to full production at the company's first CEA facility, including labor and productivity challenges related to the training and development of the new workforce and historically low market prices for tomatoes." 

On this news, AppHarvest's stock price fell $3.46 per share, or approximately 29%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-appharvest-inc---apph-301388142.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about APPHARVEST, INC.
04:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) is Being Sued for M..
BU
04:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AppHarve..
PR
11:01aDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline i..
BU
09/28APPHARVEST SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losse..
BU
09/28APPH INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Inv..
PR
09/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action La..
BU
09/28SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsui..
PR
09/27APPHARVEST ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has B..
BU
09/27INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on ..
BU
09/27APPH DEADLINE : AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lea..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPHARVEST, INC.
More recommendations