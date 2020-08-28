Log in
Appia Congratulates SRC on "First-of-Its-Kind" Rare Earth Processing Facility in Canada

08/28/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia"), congratulates the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") and the Government of Saskatchewan on their recently announced plans to develop a "first-of-its-kind" Rare Earth Processing Facility (the "Facility") in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Facility will lay the foundation for a rare earth element ("REE") supply chain in Saskatchewan, establishing an industry model for future commercial REE resource expansion.

The Facility, which is expected to be fully operational in late 2022, with planned construction to begin during the Fall of 2020, will be capable of processing both hard rock ores (monazite and bastnaesite) and converting them into saleable individual rare earth oxides. The Facility has received $31 million in funding, and will be owned and operated by SRC.

Mr. Tom Drivas, CEO and President, commented; "Appia congratulates SRC and the Government of Saskatchewan for their initiative to develop a first-of-its-kind rare earth processing plant in Saskatchewan, Canada. Appia is very pleased and excited to learn that the Saskatoon rare earth processing plant will be up and running by the end of 2022, especially since it is in such close proximity to Appia's high-grade critical rare earth Alces Lake project. Having the SRC plant in the same province as our project will substantially benefit Appia and its shareholders. Appia's Alces Lake project's rare earths are hosted in monazite, which the SRC plant will be processing. Appia has a well-established working relationship with SRC."

To learn more about SRC's planned Facility, visit https://www.src.sk.ca/campaigns/rare-earth-processing-facility?utm_campaign=ed1b9051ca-REE_EMAILCAMPAIGN_2020_08_13_09_22&utm_medium=email&utm_source=SRC%20News%20-%20Quarterly%20Insights%20into%20Science%20and%20Tech&utm_term=0_df7da61e9d-ed1b9051ca-172066801.

ALCES LAKE

The Property encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical rare earth elements ("CREE") mineralization in the world. CREE is defined here as those rare earth elements that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines, (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr) dysprosium (Dy), and terbium (Tb)). The Alces Lake project area is 17,577 hectares (43,434 acres) in size, and is 100% owned by Appia.

Phase 2 of the 2020 summer exploration program is currently underway and comprises:

  • 2,000 to 3,000 m of diamond drilling following the strike extension of the Wilson, Charles and Ivan zones, and reconnaissance drilling on select regional geological and geophysical targets of interest;
  • additional regional ground prospecting, mapping and sampling over areas of interest
  • excavated overburden removal and outcrop washing

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly listed company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration to 65,601 hectares (162,104 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), including rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario, which historically produced over 300 million pounds of U3O8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 550 million lbs. U3O8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia has 73.9 million common shares outstanding, 90.3 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Advisor to the Board of Directors of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President, CEO and Director: (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) appia@appiaenergy.ca

James Sykes, VP Exploration & Development, (tel) 306-221-8717, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) jsykes@uraniumgeologist.com

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62755


© Newsfilecorp 2020
