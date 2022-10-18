Appia Announces Appointment of Dr. Gary Delaney as Consultant and Advisor to The Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Dr. Gary Delaney has been appointed as a consultant and advisor for Appia.

Dr. Delaney has a B.Sc. in geology from Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario; a M.Sc. in geology from Brock University, St. Catharines, Ontario; and a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario. Between 1981 and 1985 Dr. Delaney, worked as a research geologist for Cominco Ltd. at the Sullivan Mine in Kimberley, British Columbia. In 1986, he joined the Saskatchewan Geological Survey, ("SGS"), Ministry of the Energy and Resources, Government of Saskatchewan, as a project geologist and undertook geological mapping and mineral deposit studies in the Precambrian Shield of northern Saskatchewan.

In 1998, Dr. Delaney became Director of Northern Geological Survey Branch of the SGS and in 2010, Chief Geologist. During his tenure with the SGS he has guided the delivery of various geoscience projects, that have profiled and informed the responsible exploration for and development of the Saskatchewan's rich and diverse energy and mineral resources.

As Chief Geologist of the SGS, Dr Delaney represented Saskatchewan on the National Geological Surveys Committee (NGSC) which is composed of the leadership of Geological Survey of Canada and the geological surveys of Canada's Provinces, and Territories. The key role of the NGSC is the planning and delivery of a pan Canadian geoscience program.

During his time as Chief Geologist, Dr. Delaney, who has fostered a strong relationship with mining and mineral exploration companies active in Saskatchewan, made several trips to Australia, China, Japan and South Korea to profile Saskatchewan's mineral sector and the investment opportunities it offers. Dr. Delaney retired from SGS in the Spring of 2022.

Dr. Delaney has been granted 200,000 share purchase options exercisable at $0.60 per share for five years.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 110,997 hectares (274,280 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 123.1 million common shares outstanding, 146.5 million shares fully diluted.

