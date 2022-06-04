|
Appian : Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Event Details
Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Jun 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Disclaimer
Appian Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 00:11:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
456 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-90,5 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
122 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-40,0x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
3 557 M
3 557 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,54x
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,43x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 798
|Free-Float
|54,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|49,16 $
|Average target price
|57,33 $
|Spread / Average Target
|16,6%