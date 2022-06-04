Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Appian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
49.16 USD   -5.72%
06/04APPIAN : Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
PU
06/01Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
06/01Appian Opens New Technology Innovation Center in Seville, Spain, to Meet Low-Code Demand in Europe
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Appian : Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/04/2022 | 08:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Event Details
Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Disclaimer

Appian Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 00:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
06/04APPIAN : Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
PU
06/01Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
06/01Appian Opens New Technology Innovation Center in Seville, Spain, to Meet Low-Code Deman..
PR
06/01Appian Corporation Announces the Opening of Its Newest Office in Europe and Its First T..
CI
05/31Appian Appoints New Regional Vice President in France
PR
05/31APPIAN : Appoints New Regional Vice President in France
PU
05/30APPIAN : Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PU
05/18Appian Reaffirms Q2, 2022 Financial Targets
MT
05/17APPIAN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Results of Operatio..
AQ
05/17Appian Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 456 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -40,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 557 M 3 557 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,54x
EV / Sales 2023 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 49,16 $
Average target price 57,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Matheos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
A. G. W. Biddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION-20.04%3 557
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.68%191 547
SAP SE-25.05%117 442
SERVICENOW INC.-24.13%98 722
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.61%32 173
SENSETIME GROUP INC.6.73%24 900