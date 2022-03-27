Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Appian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appian : Horizon Power Selects Appian for Digital Transformation Journey

03/27/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sydney - March 28, 2022 - Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that Horizon Power, one of Australia's leading energy providers, is using the Appian Low-Code Platform to power its digital transformation program.

Recognising challenges associated with traditional manual processes, Horizon Power is modernising their processes to support future business growth and provide industry leading experiences for their internal and external customers.

To improve internal workflows and processes the Western Australian energy utility, recently launched its Utility of the Future transformation program, which will see the company automate a range of processes with Appian.

Horizon Power's Manager Digital and Data Solutions, Suresh Parimi said the utility's digital transformation program will significantly change the way its workforce works."With Appian, Horizon Power is moving beyond siloed operations and manual workflows that previously could see some reporting tasks take weeks to complete. Automating processes with the Appian Low-Code Platform will play a key role in us delivering the type of experience we want our customer to have," said Parimi.

Horizon Power's procurement team is the first department to have benefited from automation with Appian, prior to the larger-scale roll-out addressing opportunities in other parts of the business.

"Anything we can do to reduce duplication and make workflows more efficient for our team will help make their work life much richer and more rewarding. We currently find ourselves in a restricted labour marketwhere it is a challenge to attract and retain people. Introducing the Appian platform and automating our heavily manual processes will help us increase employee satisfaction and encourage our team members to stay with Horizon Power," said Michelle Hurdle, Manager Procurement and Supply Chain at Horizon Power.

"Horizon Power is driving innovation through digital transformation and we're thrilled to be playing a key role in this exciting period of change for the energy retailer," said Luke Thomas, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific at Appian."By automating processes intelligently, Horizon Power is set to benefit from enhanced efficiencies and increased speed across its entire business, which will helpto meet the ever-evolving demands of the energy industry."

By collaborating with Appian partner Vuram, Horizon Power now has an automated platform that unifies their business processes and provides real-time visibility across business operations, governance and risk and compliance. This has enabled Horizon Power to improve productivity and decision making, whilst ensuring relevant and timely information supporting senior management and board reporting requirements.

Horizon Power undertook a highly selective process to find the right technology partner, whose solution could be tailored to its specific transformation needs.

Disclaimer

Appian Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
03/17Berenberg Bank Suspends Coverage on Alteryx, Appian, CrowdStrike, CyberArk Software, Da..
MT
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Appian Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom C..
CI
03/08Latest Version of the Appian Low-Code Platform Now Available
PR
03/08Appian Announces Latest Version of Appian Low-Code Platform Now Available
CI
03/07APPIAN : Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PU
03/06APPIAN : KeyBanc Capital Markets' Emerging Tech Summit
PU
03/02Sibanye-Stillwater Rejects Appian Capital Claim Over Ending of $1.2 Billion Brazil Mine..
DJ
03/02Appian Capital Pursues Sibanye-Stillwater for Compensation Over Ending of $1.2 Billion ..
DJ
03/02Sibanye-Stillwater faces $1.2 bln claim for dropping Brazil mine deal
RE
02/22Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 445 M - -
Net income 2022 -77,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -57,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,53x
EV / Sales 2023 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 60,37 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
A. G. W. Biddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION-7.42%4 361
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.28%218 068
SAP SE-19.25%130 053
SERVICENOW INC.-13.44%112 374
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.94%35 439
HUBSPOT, INC.-29.63%22 065