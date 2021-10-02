Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Appian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appian : Investor Day

10/02/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Event Details
Appian Investor Day

Disclaimer

Appian Corporation published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 00:21:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
10/02APPIAN : Investor Day
PU
09/17APPIAN : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Appian to $90 From $77, Maintains Underweight Ra..
MT
09/15APPIAN : Ocean Winds reduces operating costs by 75% with the Appian Low-Code Automation Pl..
PU
09/15Ocean Winds Uses the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform to Rapidly Automate Complex Bu..
CI
09/15APPIAN : Minsait to Accelerate the Creation of Cloud-Based Business Solutions with the App..
PU
09/14APPIAN : 83% of IT and business leaders say adapting to change requires better apps and in..
PR
09/14APPIAN : Announces the Latest Version of the Appian : Low-Code Automation Platform
PR
09/14APPIAN : Congratulates 2021 International Partner Award Winners
PU
09/14Appian Announces the Latest Version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform
CI
09/13Appian To Present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 357 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -97,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 730 M 6 730 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 460
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 94,68 $
Average target price 109,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
A. G. W. Biddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION-42.93%6 730
ORACLE CORPORATION34.69%245 321
SAP SE8.43%158 982
INTUIT INC.42.03%148 554
SERVICENOW, INC.14.96%125 380
DOCUSIGN, INC.15.96%50 708