  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Appian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appian : Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

09/13/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
Event Details
Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Disclaimer

Appian Corporation published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
03:02pAPPIAN : Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
PU
08/31APPIAN : Pandora Safely Returns to the Workplace with the Appian Workforce Safet..
PR
08/31Pandora Safely Returns to the Workplace with the Appian Workforce Safety Solu..
CI
08/19APPIAN : Files for Potential Follow-On, Secondary Offerings
MT
08/11APPIAN : Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conferenc..
PU
08/11APPIAN : Technology Leadership Forum
PU
08/11APPIAN : Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Appian to $95 From $91, Maintains..
MT
08/06APPIAN : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Appian PT to $96 From $90, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08/06APPIAN : To Host Inaugural Investor Day on October 4
AQ
08/05APPIAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 357 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -108x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 206 M 7 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 460
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 101,37 $
Average target price 109,29 $
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
A. G. W. Biddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION-37.46%7 206
ORACLE CORPORATION38.63%250 387
SAP SE14.90%171 900
INTUIT INC.49.37%154 947
SERVICENOW, INC.17.72%128 388
DOCUSIGN, INC.24.67%54 520