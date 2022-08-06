Appian : Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum
Event Details
Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum
Aug 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Disclaimer
Appian Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 00:03:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
Sales 2022
464 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-91,4 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
102 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-44,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 946 M
3 946 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
8,28x
EV / Sales 2023
7,15x
Nbr of Employees
1 798
Free-Float
54,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
54,46 $
Average target price
56,67 $
Spread / Average Target
4,05%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.