  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Appian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
54.46 USD   -1.73%
08/06APPIAN : Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum
PU
08/05Appian Q2 Non-GAAP Net Loss Widens as Revenue Rises; Company Expects Wider Fiscal 2022 Loss -- Shares Fall Friday
MT
08/05Berenberg Bank Adjusts Appian's Price Target to $67 From $63, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Appian : Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum

08/06/2022 | 08:04pm EDT
Event Details
Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum

Disclaimer

Appian Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 00:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 464 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -44,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 946 M 3 946 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
EV / Sales 2023 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,46 $
Average target price 56,67 $
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Matheos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
A. G. W. Biddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION-16.49%3 946
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.31%206 132
SAP SE-26.16%109 647
SERVICENOW INC.-23.76%99 769
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.37%35 203
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-10.88%21 411