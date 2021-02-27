Appian : Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference
Event Details
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference
Mar 1, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST
Sales 2021
356 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-57,7 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
195 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-212x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
12 153 M
12 153 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
33,6x
EV / Sales 2022
28,5x
Nbr of Employees
1 460
Free-Float
53,0%
