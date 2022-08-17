Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Appian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
52.37 USD   -1.49%
Appian : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Lynch Mark Steven
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APPIAN CORP [APPN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O APPIAN CORPORATION , 7950 JONES BRANCH DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MCLEAN VA 22102
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Lynch Mark Steven
C/O APPIAN CORPORATION
7950 JONES BRANCH DRIVE
MCLEAN, VA22102 		X

Signatures
/s/ Angela Patterson, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Pursuant to the terms of the Class B Common Stock, the Reporting Person converted shares of Class B Common Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock.
(2) Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. In addition, each share of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into one share of Class A Common Stock upon (1) any transfer, whether or not for value and whether voluntary or involuntary or by operation of law, except for certain transfers described in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation, including, without limitation, certain transfers for tax and estate planning purposes or (continued to Footnote (3))
(3) (continued from Footnote (2)) (2) the death or disability, as defined in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation, of the applicable Class B common stockholder (or nine months after the date of death or disability if the stockholder is one of the Issuer's founders). In addition, on the first trading day following the date on which the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate voting power of the Issuer's then outstanding capital stock, all outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock shall convert automatically into Class A Common Stock, and no additional shares of Class B Common Stock will be issued.
(4) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $53.25 to $53.32, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(5) This option vested in five equal annual installments commencing on July 20, 2017 and on each of the next four anniversaries thereof, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Appian Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 466 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -43,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 851 M 3 851 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,04x
EV / Sales 2023 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 53,16 $
Average target price 56,67 $
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Matheos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
A. G. W. Biddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION-18.48%3 851
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.82%211 915
SAP SE-25.88%110 217
SERVICENOW INC.-23.47%100 150
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.00%36 311
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-4.38%22 972