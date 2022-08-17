Appian : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Lynch Mark Steven
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APPIAN CORP [APPN]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O APPIAN CORPORATION , 7950 JONES BRANCH DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MCLEAN
VA
22102
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Lynch Mark Steven
C/O APPIAN CORPORATION
7950 JONES BRANCH DRIVE
MCLEAN, VA22102
X
Signatures
/s/ Angela Patterson, Attorney-in-Fact
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Pursuant to the terms of the Class B Common Stock, the Reporting Person converted shares of Class B Common Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock.
(2)
Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. In addition, each share of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into one share of Class A Common Stock upon (1) any transfer, whether or not for value and whether voluntary or involuntary or by operation of law, except for certain transfers described in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation, including, without limitation, certain transfers for tax and estate planning purposes or (continued to Footnote (3))
(3)
(continued from Footnote (2)) (2) the death or disability, as defined in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation, of the applicable Class B common stockholder (or nine months after the date of death or disability if the stockholder is one of the Issuer's founders). In addition, on the first trading day following the date on which the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate voting power of the Issuer's then outstanding capital stock, all outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock shall convert automatically into Class A Common Stock, and no additional shares of Class B Common Stock will be issued.
(4)
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $53.25 to $53.32, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(5)
This option vested in five equal annual installments commencing on July 20, 2017 and on each of the next four anniversaries thereof, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Appian Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.