Appian : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(1) Pursuant to the terms of the Class B Common Stock, the Reporting Person converted shares of Class B Common Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock.

(2) Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. In addition, each share of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into one share of Class A Common Stock upon (1) any transfer, whether or not for value and whether voluntary or involuntary or by operation of law, except for certain transfers described in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation, including, without limitation, certain transfers for tax and estate planning purposes or (continued to Footnote (3))

(3) (continued from Footnote (2)) (2) the death or disability, as defined in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation, of the applicable Class B common stockholder (or nine months after the date of death or disability if the stockholder is one of the Issuer's founders). In addition, on the first trading day following the date on which the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate voting power of the Issuer's then outstanding capital stock, all outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock shall convert automatically into Class A Common Stock, and no additional shares of Class B Common Stock will be issued.

(4) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $53.25 to $53.32, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.