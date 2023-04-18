Advanced search
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
40.71 USD   +0.47%
04:46pAppian To Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9
GL
04/17Appian Corporation Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect as A New Solution Partner Alongside Accenture
CI
04/03Appian Completes IRAP Assessment to Help Australian Government Agencies Automate Their Most Critical Processes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Appian To Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9

04/18/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can dial in the same way they always have, using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.appian.com after the conclusion of the live conference call.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation


Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 533 M - -
Net income 2023 -134 M - -
Net cash 2023 15,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 951 M 2 951 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 307
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,52 $
Average target price 44,93 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Matheos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Suvajit Gupta Executive Vice President-Engineering
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION24.45%2 951
ORACLE CORPORATION17.09%258 074
SAP SE20.72%148 292
SERVICENOW, INC.21.19%95 870
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.24.32%41 555
HUBSPOT, INC.43.95%20 600
