    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-10 pm EDT
40.24 USD   -5.92%
Appian To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3

10/10/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 following the close of market on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please dial 1 (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or 1 (646) 307-1963 internationally (Conference ID: 7718213). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 in the U.S. or 1 (609) 800-9909 internationally (Access code: 7718213) and will be available until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on November 10, 2022. A webcast replay will be available at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers’ businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 467 M - -
Net income 2022 -109 M - -
Net cash 2022 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 099 M 3 099 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 42,77 $
Average target price 55,08 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Matheos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
A. G. W. Biddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION-34.41%3 099
ORACLE CORPORATION-27.43%170 640
SAP SE-30.56%98 763
SERVICENOW INC.-38.19%80 890
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.82%29 139
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.50%19 582