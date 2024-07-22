The OPP is Victoria's largest criminal legal practice, responsible for preparing and conducting serious criminal cases, providing advice to external agencies, litigating proceeds of crime, contributing to law reform, and supporting victims and witnesses during the court process, all on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The development of Amicus on the Appian Platform marks a pivotal step in the OPP's digital transformation journey by bringing together previously siloed legacy systems. The solution drives efficiency to improve the prosecution process experience for OPP staff. By streamlining operations, reducing administrative burdens, and automating processes, the OPP will be well-positioned to enhance productivity and optimise its service delivery.

Sam Jones Executive Director at the OPP emphasised the strategic approach that underpins the organisation's transformation. "Our initial step was to conduct a current-state discovery phase, which revealed that a substantial portion of our workforce's time-20 to 30%-was being drained by manual administrative tasks. By leveraging robotic process automation (RPA) we have achieved substantial savings in administrative tasks, enabling staff to concentrate on higher value work."

Unifying multiple legacy systems into a streamlined 'single pane of glass' experience has dramatically enhanced usability and enabled even more intuitive and efficient ways of working. "As we continue to develop and improve functionality, we anticipate Appian will save a huge amount of time for our team, enabling them to focus on value-driven activities and improving mental wellbeing by reducing burnout risks," said Jones.

The previous case management system on .NET presented multiple challenges for the OPP, including high maintenance costs, security risks, limited integration capabilities, fragmented data, and a lack of scalability for future growth. Seamless integration with other OPP tools and platforms, including the records management system, was a key criterion in selecting a replacement system.