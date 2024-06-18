The success of PwC's Appian-powered claims managed services business serves as a testament to the effectiveness of this alliance, with PwC having already successfully transformed several clients across the UK. One example is an insurer that offers accident, health, and life insurance services, along with an extensive run-off portfolio that includes employer liability insurance and approximately 150,000 long-tail complex claims. Leveraging PwC's expertise, the company underwent a full-scale transformation to modernise and deliver improved customer service, and now efficiently handles claims at scale using an integrated solution built on the Appian Platform.

This implementation involved workflow automation, claims handling, and document management. Additionally, the team seamlessly migrated claims from the previous legacy platform to Appian, while also training 65 claim handlers in just eight weeks. Their efforts led to a 30% uptick in claims handling efficiency, and the case study was a finalist in the 2023 Management Consultancies Association (MCA) Awards.

The success of this PwC client plus several others also benefiting from the collaboration will redefine how insurers operate in a rapidly evolving market by leveraging PwC UK's extensive industry expertise and Appian's industry-leading software. This alliance leverages the strengths of both organisations to support insurers in achieving their digital modernisation and transforming insurance processes, enabling them to optimise, become more efficient and deliver differentiating services to their policyholders and brokers.

The announcement coincides with the Insurance, Transformed Summit in London on the 19th and 20th of June, 2024. Please join Appian and PwC for their Keynote or talk to a representative at the Appian booth C66:

"Transforming Claims Management through Tech-Enabled Process Optimisation"

Wednesday, 19th June from 12:45 to 13:05

Location: Stage 5

Presenters: Gijsbert Cox, Head of Insurance in EMEA and APAC at Appian and Daniel Silverman, Director at PwC Consulting, Insurance Technology and Operations

Together, Appian and PwC will bring the power of people and technology into orchestrated and automated workflows, increasing efficiency and reducing costs for insurers. For more information about working with Appian and PwC UK, please visit our website.