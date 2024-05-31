Traditional underwriting workbenches have lacked integration across various internal, partner, and third-party systems, on-premises or in the cloud. A typical life insurance underwriter would have to log in to multiple systems to access information, conduct risk analysis and assessment with complex calculations, and manage and update case information, all to underwrite just one life insurance policy.

Modern underwriters want one login and one system to orchestrate their entire workload for multiple cases and clients, allowing them to manage activities, tasks, transactions, and updates seamlessly and effortlessly. They need a powerful, reliable, and secure workbench to connect their data, unify their workflows, and seamlessly automate processes.