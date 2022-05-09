Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.



17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:45 a.m., Eastern Time.





Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:15 a.m., Eastern Time.





Jefferies Software Conference. Management will be hosting 1x1 meetings on Thursday, June 2, 2022.





42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

