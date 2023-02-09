Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Appian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPN   US03782L1017

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:14 2023-02-09 am EST
43.97 USD   +2.75%
09:13aDISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients' Digital Transformations
BU
01/30Appian Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision
PR
01/30Appian Corporation Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients' Digital Transformations

02/09/2023 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Workflow Automation Technology Helps Address Growing IT Challenges of Modern Business

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, today announced a new partnership with Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes.

DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the Appian platform for workflow automation in its solutions for business process and systems improvement as well as its structured problem-solving techniques.

Mahfuz Ahmed, founder and CEO of DISYS, explained that more and more companies are facing workforce challenges, balancing remote IT teams, and needing to do more with less. Many clients are moving toward more automation to accelerate their digital journeys and Ahmed pointed out that this is where DISYS and its global platform of service and support capabilities can help.

“Our clients are looking for collaborative and innovative solutions that will help them address their current needs and prepare them for the future,” said Ahmed. “This partnership with Appian is part of our strategy to evolve to support the changing needs of modern businesses and to work with our clients to deliver solutions that will help them to not only survive, but to also thrive in today’s complicated business environment.”

Naman Kher, Director of Digital Transformation at D2M agrees. “In several of the digital transformation engagements we are spearheading, our key clients are shifting to low-code platforms for their new digital applications, so we needed a premier partner like Appian to develop and deliver the best solutions,” said Kher. “This collaboration strengthens our solutions and allows our clients to discover, design, and automate critical processes that enable them to simplify complex workflows, increase speed-to-market, and reduce maintenance costs.”

The Appian platform combines workflow, automation, process mining, and a unique data fabric in a unified low-code platform. The unification of these key capabilities makes Appian customers more agile and effective in customer experience, operational excellence, and governance, risk, and compliance.

Marc Wilson, Chief Partner Officer at Appian, details how this partnership can benefit clients. “DISYS’ workforce solutions already address the shortage of highly-skilled IT workers. Appian’s platform allows even non-technical professionals to develop workflows 10 times faster with visual design tools that empower business and IT collaboration, integrate with legacy systems, and are scalable and secure,” he continued. “It is a great addition to DISYS’ portfolio and a great combination for our clients.”

Kher added that they have already seen impressive results with clients. “We’ve already seen the benefits for the Application Development Services that DISYS is providing to the largest mortgage loan servicers built on the Appian Platform,” he said. “We look forward to expanding our clients’ use of this innovative technology.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global IT and workforce solutions firm with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M and more than 70 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients’ technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About D2M

For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about APPIAN CORPORATION
09:13aDISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients' Digital Transformations
BU
01/30Appian Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision
PR
01/30Appian Corporation Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Pre..
CI
01/24EY announces alliance with Appian to bring people, technology and data together to unlo..
PR
01/24Ernst & Young LLP Announces Alliance with Appian to Bring People, Technology and Data T..
CI
01/23Appian : Hello, All - Form 8-K
PU
01/23Appian Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/20Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Appian to $45 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/19Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16
GL
01/19Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPIAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 465 M - -
Net income 2022 -157 M - -
Net cash 2022 89,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 104 M 3 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,79 $
Average target price 41,68 $
Spread / Average Target -2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Matheos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
Michael J. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION33.35%3 104
ORACLE CORPORATION6.06%233 738
SAP SE14.80%138 288
SERVICENOW INC.19.50%94 188
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.41%37 475
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.3.51%18 587