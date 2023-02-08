Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Appili Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLI   CA03783R1073

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC.

(APLI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:29:30 2023-02-08 am EST
0.0550 CAD   +10.00%
11:17aAppili Shares Advance After FDA Accepts NDA for ATI-1501
DJ
01/17Appili Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Carl Gelhaus and Arthur Baran to Support ATI-1701 Biodefense Vaccine Program
MT
01/17Appili Therapeutics Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appili Shares Advance After FDA Accepts NDA for ATI-1501

02/08/2023 | 11:17am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


Appili Therapeutics Inc.'s shares climbed Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company said its new drug application for a liquid oral reformulation of the antibiotic metronidazole was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In morning trading, the shares were up 10% at C$0.06, extending the run higher so far this year to 22%.

The FDA's acceptance of the application for ATI-1501, which has been licensed to Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC, is a step toward bringing the drug to market. The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee action data of Sept. 23, Appili said.

The company said it is working with New York-based Saptalis on supporting the review process and responding to questions from the FDA.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1116ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. 10.00% 0.055 Delayed Quote.11.11%
ATI INC. -0.44% 39.63 Delayed Quote.33.32%
Managers and Directors
Armand L. Balboni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth G. Howling Chief Financial Officer
Ian C. Mortimer Chairman
Yoav Golan Chief Medical Officer
Theresa Matkovits Independent Director
