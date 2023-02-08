Appili Shares Advance After FDA Accepts NDA for ATI-1501

By Robb M. Stewart

Appili Therapeutics Inc.'s shares climbed Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company said its new drug application for a liquid oral reformulation of the antibiotic metronidazole was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In morning trading, the shares were up 10% at C$0.06, extending the run higher so far this year to 22%.

The FDA's acceptance of the application for ATI-1501, which has been licensed to Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC, is a step toward bringing the drug to market. The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee action data of Sept. 23, Appili said.

The company said it is working with New York-based Saptalis on supporting the review process and responding to questions from the FDA.

