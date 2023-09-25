By Robb M. Stewart

Appili Therapeutics expects to receive milestone payments and royalties from Saptalis Pharmaceuticals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the liquid oral reformulation of the antibiotic metronidazole, which has been licensed to Saptalis for commercialization in the U.S. and other select markets.

The biopharmaceutical company said Saptalis received FDA approval for ATI-1501, metronidazole oral suspension 500 milligram. The FDA also approved Likmez as the brand name for ATI-1501.

Don Cilla, president and chief executive of Appili, said the approval of Likmez shortly after patent coverage was secured through 2039 demonstrates the company's ability to identify promising opportunities and develop and monetize them for the benefit of patients and shareholders.

