Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Appili Therapeutics Inc.    APLI   CA03783R1073

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC.

(APLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appili Therapeutics : to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Friday, March 19th

03/17/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that it will present at the fully virtual Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC taking place on March 17th through 19th. Appili CEO, Dr. Armand Balboni, MD., PhD., will also be participating in a Fireside Chat on Friday, March 19th at 4:30 PM ET.

The Company is scheduled to present as follows:

Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
Date: Friday, March 19th
Time: 2:30 PM ET

Fireside Chat:
Date: Friday, March 19th
Time: 4:30 PM ET

Investors have an opportunity to request a one-to-one meeting with the Company throughout the conference. The conference will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

To request complimentary registration, please visit the M-Vest conference website HERE.

A replay of the presentation will also be made available on Appili’s website on the events and presentations page HERE.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan® / REEQONUS™ (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

ABOUT M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC.
07:18aAPPILI THERAPEUTICS  : to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugura..
BU
02/26APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : to Host Drs. Scott Gottlieb and Syra Madad in Virtual Fir..
AQ
02/25APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : to Present as Part of Canada's Top Three Pitches at Bioco..
AQ
02/25APPILI THERAPEUTICS TO HOST DRS. SCO : What We've Learned About Pandemic Respons..
BU
02/24APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : to Present as Part of Canada's Top Three Pitches at Bioco..
BU
02/19APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : to Host Series of Virtual Fireside Chats, First Event to ..
AQ
02/18APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : to Host Series of Virtual Fireside Chats; First Event to ..
BU
02/15APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : Reports Financial and Operational Results for Third Quart..
AQ
02/12APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : Reports Financial and Operational Results for Third Quart..
BU
02/02APPILI THERAPEUTICS  : Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive Rochelle Stenzler t..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -12,6 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65,3 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2 675x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Appili Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,37 CAD
Last Close Price 1,04 CAD
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Armand L. Balboni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian C. Mortimer Chairman
Yoav Golan Chief Medical Officer
Theresa Matkovits Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC.-14.75%52
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.26%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.34%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.17%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.13%48 204
BEIGENE, LTD.26.70%29 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ