Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCQB: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), announced today a correction to its press release entitled “Appili Therapeutics Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results” which was issued on June 23, 2023 (the “Initial Press Release”).

The Initial Press Release, under the heading entitled “ATI-1501, with Patent Coverage through 2039” incorrectly stated that it is expected that the FDA review will be complete in Q3 2024. The correct expected date that the FDA review will be complete is Q3 2023.

The Initial Press Release also incorrectly stated that The Company expects to receive milestone payments in Q3 2024 and Q4 2024 based on Saptalis’ proposed NDA submission timeline and commercialization plans. The correct expected date to receive milestone payments is Q3 2023 and Q4 2023.

This Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Initial Press Release and is subject to the forward looking statement disclaimer set out in the Initial Press Release. These corrections do not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease, and a novel easy to use, liquid oral formulation targeting parasitic and anaerobic infections. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

