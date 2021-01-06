Appili Therapeutics : to Present at the 2021 VIRTUAL H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI, OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, announced today that Appili’s CEO Dr. Armand Balboni will participate in HC Wainwright’s Bioconnect 2021 investor event. The virtual conference takes place from January 11 – 14, 2021.

Presentation details are as follows:

Type: Pre-recorded Company Presentation from Dr. Balboni

Date: Monday January 11, 2021 (on demand for one week)

Time: Starting at 6:00 AM ET

About the Conference

This is the inaugural virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. H.C. Wainwright is hosting the event to provide clients with a forum to virtually present to investors during the timeframe of the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. This event will include Company Presentations, Fireside Chats, Investment Banking Meetings, and Research Meetings.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan® (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, connect at AppiliTherapeutics.com.

