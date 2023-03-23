Advanced search
    APLE   US03784Y2000

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.

(APLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:56 2023-03-23 pm EDT
13.85 USD   -1.98%
04:16pApple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06:11aNorth American Morning Briefing: Traders Reassess -2-
DJ
03/22Compass Point Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $17 From $22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2023. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13737167. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 294 M - -
Net income 2023 183 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 7,16%
Capitalization 3 231 M 3 231 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 93,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,13 $
Average target price 18,86 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justin G. Knight President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth S. Perkins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman
Karen C. Gallagher Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeanette A. Clarke Chief Capital Investments Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-10.46%3 231
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.-6.36%30 468
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-6.35%12 798
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-6.04%10 759
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-0.04%4 457
CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST-3.81%2 619
