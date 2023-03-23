Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2023. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13737167. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

