    APLE   US03784Y2000

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.

(APLE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
15.75 USD   -1.75%
04:19pApple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/10Kalyan Hospitality, LLC acquired Berkeley Hotel from Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. for $6.2 million.
CI
09/08APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/15/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 29, 2022. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13732679. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 218 hotels with approximately 28,700 guest rooms located in 86 markets throughout 36 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 94 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 221 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 3 669 M 3 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers and Directors
Justin G. Knight President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth S. Perkins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman
Karen C. Gallagher Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristian M. Gathright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-0.74%3 669
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.10.33%31 994
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.5.35%13 097
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-0.06%12 480
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-6.10%4 707
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-23.94%3 229