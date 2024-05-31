Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations and are based on various assumptions. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding net asset value and potential trading prices. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "would," "outlook," "strategy," "targets," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statement. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions or the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (the "Company," "Apple Hospitality," "Apple" or "APLE") to effectively acquire and dispose of properties and redeploy proceeds; the anticipated timing and frequency of shareholder distributions; the ability of the Company to fund capital obligations; the ability of the Company to successfully integrate pending transactions and implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions (including the potential effects of inflation or a recessionary environment); reduced business and leisure travel due to geopolitical uncertainty, including terrorism and acts of war; travel-related health concerns, including widespread outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases in the U.S.; inclement weather conditions, including natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires; government shutdowns, airline strikes or equipment failures or other disruptions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; changes in interest rates; litigation risks; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact the Company's business, assets or classification as a real estate investment trust; or other risks detailed in filings made by Apple Hospitality with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this presentation will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

COVER PHOTO: AC HOTEL WASHINGTON DC CONVENTION CENTER 2