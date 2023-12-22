Official APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC. press release

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today published its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which details the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance, strategy and initiatives and features its commitment to environmental sustainability, corporate employees, hotel associates and guests, communities, and other stakeholders.

“Apple Hospitality has always worked to uphold high ESG standards and believes these key areas of focus are an integral part of driving long-term value for our shareholders,” said Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. “As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we are pleased to report Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions for 2022. We are dedicated to the advancement of sustainability initiatives that effectively balance environmental stewardship with our business goals, as well as making a positive impact on our local community and the many communities our hotels serve. These areas of focus have always been incredibly important to us, and we continue to incorporate new programs and strategies as the ESG landscape expands and evolves. We are proud to highlight our initiatives and progress in this year’s Corporate Responsibility Report and look forward to providing additional updates on our ESG-related efforts over time.”

The Company’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report utilizes both the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) to provide a comprehensive overview of the Company’s corporate responsibility performance and climate-related risk management. Apple Hospitality’s enhanced disclosures are intended to provide stakeholders with a better understanding of the Company’s strategy, policies, programs, procedures, performance and initiatives related to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance and resiliency. The Company’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report and other ESG-related materials can be found on the Company’s website at https://applehospitalityreit.com/corporate-responsibility/.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 224 hotels with more than 29,600 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 120 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

