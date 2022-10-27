Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apple Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
146.62 USD   +1.25%
05:50pApple ceo tim cook says ad business is "not large," takes a back…
RE
05:43pApple ceo tim cook says apple watch ultra is 'supply contrained'…
RE
05:35pWall St loses over $200 billion in value after report from Amazon
RE
APPLE CEO TIM COOK SAYS AD BUSINESS IS "NOT LARGE," TAKES A BACK…

10/27/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
APPLE CEO TIM COOK SAYS AD BUSINESS IS "NOT LARGE," TAKES A BACK SEAT TO PRIVACY


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 611 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 400 B 2 400 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 149,35 $
Average target price 181,18 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-14.21%2 400 167
XIAOMI CORPORATION-51.64%28 839
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-64.13%8 145
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-59.39%7 101
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-47.79%718
DZS INC.-5.98%425