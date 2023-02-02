Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-02 pm EST
150.82 USD   +3.71%
05:59pApple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years
AQ
05:28pApple expects gross margins between 43.5% and 44.5% in fiscal q2…
RE
05:28pApple expects iphone revenue growth to accelerate in fiscal q2 c…
RE
APPLE EXPECTS GROSS MARGINS BETWEEN 43.5% AND 44.5% IN FISCAL Q2…

02/02/2023 | 05:28pm EST
APPLE EXPECTS GROSS MARGINS BETWEEN 43.5% AND 44.5% IN FISCAL Q2 - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 403 B - -
Net income 2023 96 169 M - -
Net cash 2023 56 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 2 388 B 2 388 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
EV / Sales 2024 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 150,82 $
Average target price 168,09 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.11.93%2 303 060
XIAOMI CORPORATION23.40%42 937
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.41%11 079
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.63%10 327
DZS INC.1.66%397
RTX A/S23.09%174