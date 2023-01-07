APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Smart City
US Basketball
Gold and Silver
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
The future of mobility
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Boats
Artificial Intelligence
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
129.62
USD
+3.68%
05:03p
Apple hires workers in india as it looks to open first flagship…
RE
04:08a
Taiwan exports fall for 4th month in December, decline seen extending into Q1
RE
01/06
Stocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP…
01/07/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT
© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
05:03p
Apple hires workers in india as it looks to open first flagship…
RE
04:08a
Taiwan exports fall for 4th month in December, decline seen extending into Q1
RE
01/06
Stocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries
RE
01/06
Tech Up on Strong Jobs Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/06
Wall St jumps as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries
RE
01/06
Samsung profits fall to 8-year low on demand slump
RE
01/06
Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Retreating Premarket Friday
MT
01/06
New Hope For Patent Owners Who Can't Or Don't File Formal Responses?
AQ
01/06
LG Electronics Forecasts 91% Fall in Fourth-Quarter Operating Profit
DJ
01/06
Luxshare Precision Industry Clinches Contract to Produce Premium iPhones
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
01/04
Wedbush Lowers Apple's PT to $175 From $200 to Reflect More Base Case Valuation in Unce..
MT
01/03
Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
RE
01/03
APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
405 B
-
-
Net income 2023
97 485 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
58 084 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
20,9x
Yield 2023
0,74%
Capitalization
2 062 B
2 062 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,95x
EV / Sales 2024
4,65x
Nbr of Employees
164 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Last Close Price
129,62 $
Average target price
170,73 $
Spread / Average Target
31,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-0.24%
2 062 010
XIAOMI CORPORATION
2.74%
35 879
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
3.20%
9 891
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-2.62%
9 106
DZS INC.
3.31%
404
RTX A/S
3.90%
143
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave