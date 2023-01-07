Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
129.62 USD   +3.68%
05:03pApple hires workers in india as it looks to open first flagship…
RE
04:08aTaiwan exports fall for 4th month in December, decline seen extending into Q1
RE
01/06Stocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP…

01/07/2023 | 05:03pm EST
APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT


© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
01/06Tech Up on Strong Jobs Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/06Wall St jumps as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries
RE
01/06Samsung profits fall to 8-year low on demand slump
RE
01/06Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Retreating Premarket Friday
MT
01/06New Hope For Patent Owners Who Can't Or Don't File Formal Responses?
AQ
01/06LG Electronics Forecasts 91% Fall in Fourth-Quarter Operating Profit
DJ
01/06Luxshare Precision Industry Clinches Contract to Produce Premium iPhones
MT
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 405 B - -
Net income 2023 97 485 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 2 062 B 2 062 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 129,62 $
Average target price 170,73 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-0.24%2 062 010
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.74%35 879
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD3.20%9 891
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.62%9 106
DZS INC.3.31%404
RTX A/S3.90%143