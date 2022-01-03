Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/03 02:10:09 pm
182.06 USD   +2.53%
02:07pApple's $3 trillion market value follows 5,800% gain since iPhone debut
RE
02:05pIs Apple worth $3 trillion? Bulls, bears examine the case
RE
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APPLE INC CROSSES $3 TRILLION IN MARKET CAPITALIZATION

01/03/2022 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPLE INC CROSSES $3 TRILLION IN MARKET CAPITALIZATION


© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
02:07pApple's $3 trillion market value follows 5,800% gain since iPhone debut
RE
02:05pIs Apple worth $3 trillion? Bulls, bears examine the case
RE
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
01:47pApple Reaches $3 Trillion in Market Value
MT
01:44pApple inc crosses $3 trillion in market capitalization
RE
01:21pApple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value
RE
10:44aWall Street climbs in upbeat start to 2022
RE
09:31aApple IPhone Demand Outstrips Supply by Approx. 12 Million Units in Dec. Q, Wedbush Say..
MT
06:44aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stock Rise With Electric Automakers Leading the Charge in Fir..
MT
06:19aACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Amid scandal and a downgrade, an opportunity emerges
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 823 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 2 913 B 2 913 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,46x
EV / Sales 2023 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 177,57 $
Average target price 173,90 $
Spread / Average Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.0.00%2 913 284
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.00%60 237
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.00%25 342
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%19 801
FIH MOBILE LIMITED0.00%1 396
RTX A/S0.00%246