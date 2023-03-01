Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:58 2023-02-28 pm EST
146.91 USD   -0.34%
02:51aAPPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12:45aEU Targets Apple's App Developer Restrictions in Revised Antitrust Case
MT
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Open Seen on -2-
DJ
APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

03/01/2023 | 02:51am EST
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at USD 175.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 160 M - -
Net cash 2023 66 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 2 332 B 2 332 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
EV / Sales 2024 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 147,41 $
Average target price 168,34 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.13.85%2 332 313
XIAOMI CORPORATION8.41%37 772
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.45%9 682
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.46%9 353
DZS INC.-16.40%327
RTX A/S14.60%157