Apple Inc.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
News 
All News

APPLE INC : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

10/26/2020 | 05:15am EDT

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at USD 150.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 929 M - -
Net cash 2020 74 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 1 967 B 1 967 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,93x
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 122,15 $
Last Close Price 115,04 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.56.70%1 967 476
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.89%356 784
XIAOMI CORPORATION102.69%67 980
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.38%19 009
FITBIT, INC.5.78%1 875
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.25%1 107
