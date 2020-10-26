Log in
AAPL
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
APPLE INC : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
10/26/2020 | 05:15am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at USD 150.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
05:15a
APPLE INC
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:32a
Apple supplier Luxshare unnerves Foxconn as U.S.-China feud speeds supply cha..
RE
10/25
Apple's Booming Services Business Could Be Hit in Google Antitrust Battle
DJ
10/25
Samsung Heir Takes Reins of Tech Giant Stuck in His Father's Past -- Update
DJ
10/25
SAMSUNG'S LEE
: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
10/25
Samsung Heir Takes Reins of Tech Giant Stuck in His Father's Past
DJ
10/25
The Case for a $700 Smartphone
DJ
10/25
Lee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
10/24
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of S.Korea's biggest conglomerate, dies at..
RE
10/23
APPLE
: MEDIA-Apple and Netflix discussed acquiring Bond’ movie for streaming -..
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
273 B
-
-
Net income 2020
56 929 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
74 098 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
35,5x
Yield 2020
0,69%
Capitalization
1 967 B
1 967 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
6,93x
EV / Sales 2021
6,14x
Nbr of Employees
137 000
Free-Float
99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
41
Average target price
122,15 $
Last Close Price
115,04 $
Spread / Highest target
30,4%
Spread / Average Target
6,18%
Spread / Lowest Target
-38,3%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers
Name
Title
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson
Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.
56.70%
1 967 476
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
7.89%
356 784
XIAOMI CORPORATION
102.69%
67 980
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
10.38%
19 009
FITBIT, INC.
5.78%
1 875
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
-9.25%
1 107
